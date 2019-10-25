Michael Keaton Joins Aaron Sorkin's THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Deadline reports that Michael Keaton has joined the cast of Aaron Sorkin's upcoming film "The Trial Of The Chicago 7." William Hurt and J.C. MacKenzie also joined the cast.

Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, Alex Sharp, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. make up the rest of the star-studded cast.

Also announced today was the film's official release date: October 2, 2020.

The film is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, arising from the countercultural protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the U.S. government.

Keaton is known for iconic performances in "Beetlejuice," "Birdman," "Spotlight," "The Founder," and many more.

Read the original story on Deadline.





