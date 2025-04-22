News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Michael James Scott, Caroline Bowman and More to Join ARTS FOR AUTISM

The event will be held at the New Amsterdam Theatre on June 16th.

By: Apr. 22, 2025
Michael James Scott, Caroline Bowman and More to Join ARTS FOR AUTISM
On June 16, 2025, Arts for Autism will arrive at the New Amsterdam
Theatre â€“ home of the blockbuster Aladdin â€“ for a one-night-only concert featuring a
constellation of the biggest names on Broadway performing alongside the stars of tomorrow â€“ student and community groups from across the nation. The event seeks to inspire compassion, kindness, and understanding. One-hundred percent of the proceeds are granted to organizations that support the autistic community.

The show is once again hosted by Broadway star and current Genie in Disneyâ€™s Aladdin, Michael James Scott alongside esteemed Broadway performers; Aladdinâ€™s original Aladdin Adam Jacobs, current star of SMASH Caroline Bowman, current Glinda in Wicked Allie Trimm, from Broadwayâ€™s Redwood Zachary Noah Piser, Jackie Leon (Hellâ€™s Kitchen), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob Squarepants), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Haven Burton (How to Dance in Ohio), John Michael Dias (Beautiful), and more. Tickets start at $69 and are on sale.

Under the stewardship of an advisory board, funds raised at the concert will be distributed in $1,000 to $5,000 grants to organizations that improve the lives of people impacted by autism. Grants applications must be received no later than September 1, 2025.



