Michael James Scott, Caroline Bowman and More to Join ARTS FOR AUTISM

On June 16, 2025, Arts for Autism will arrive at the New Amsterdam

Theatre – home of the blockbuster Aladdin – for a one-night-only concert featuring a

constellation of the biggest names on Broadway performing alongside the stars of tomorrow – student and community groups from across the nation. The event seeks to inspire compassion, kindness, and understanding. One-hundred percent of the proceeds are granted to organizations that support the autistic community.

The show is once again hosted by Broadway star and current Genie in Disney’s Aladdin, Michael James Scott alongside esteemed Broadway performers; Aladdin’s original Aladdin Adam Jacobs, current star of SMASH Caroline Bowman, current Glinda in Wicked Allie Trimm, from Broadway’s Redwood Zachary Noah Piser, Jackie Leon (Hell’s Kitchen), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob Squarepants), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Haven Burton (How to Dance in Ohio), John Michael Dias (Beautiful), and more. Tickets start at $69 and are on sale.

Under the stewardship of an advisory board, funds raised at the concert will be distributed in $1,000 to $5,000 grants to organizations that improve the lives of people impacted by autism. Grants applications must be received no later than September 1, 2025.