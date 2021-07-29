Michael Che, Rachel Feinstein, and More to Headline at Carolines On Broadway in August
Also appearing this month are Kevonstage, Rachel Feinstein, Kenny Williams, Annie Lederman Deray Davis, and Michael Ian Black.
Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of August.
Headliners include DeRay Davis, from MTV's Wild 'N Out, on August 1; Michael Che, from NBC's Saturday Night Live, in Michael Che: Unperfect, on August 3, 10, 17 and 24; Kevonstage on his Slightly Problematic Tour (Take 2), on August 4; Rachel Feinstein, from her Comedy Central stand-up special "Amy Schumer Presents Rachel Feinstein: Only Whores Wear Green," August 5 - 7; Kenny Williams, in his "U Know What's Funny?" comedy series, August 11, 18 and 25; Annie Lederman, from Comedy Central's This Is Not Happening, August 12 - 14; and Michael Ian Black, from the Netflix series Wet Hot American Summer, August 26 - 28.
Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, call the box office at 212.757.4100. For a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.