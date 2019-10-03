Michael Cerveris, Norm Lewis, Alice Ripley and More Lead THE WHO'S TOMMY in Concert
La Jolla Playhouse announces the cast of its upcoming fundraising event: The Who's Tommy: A Staged Concert Benefiting La Jolla Playhouse, taking place on Monday, October 14 at 7:30pm in the Mandell Weiss Theatre.
Helmed by Playhouse Director Emeritus and Tommy original director and co-book writer Des McAnuff, this exclusive staged concert performance of the Playhouse-born, Tony Award-winning musical will feature members of the original Tommy Broadway cast, as well as a special guest appearance by Pete Townshend, legendary musician and Tommy composer/lyricist, co-book writer and principal creator. The event also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of The Who's iconic Tommy album.
The cast features several original Playhouse and Broadway company members, including two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris(Fun Home) as "Tommy," Jonathan Dokuchitz as "Captain Walker," Cheryl Freeman as "Gypsy Queen," Tony winner Christian Hoff(Jersey Boys) as "2nd Pinball Lad," Paul Kandel as "Uncle Ernie," Donnie Kehr as "1st Pinball Lad," Norm Lewis as "The Specialist,"Michael McElroy as "The Hawker," Lee Morgan as "Harmonica Player" and Tony winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal) as "Mrs. Walker." The cast also includes Noah Baird as "Tommy (Age 10)," Thom Nemer as "Tommy (Age 4)," Paul Alexander Nolan (Playhouse's Escape to Margaritaville, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots) as "Cousin Kevin" and Jennifer Rider-Shaw as "Sally Simpson," along with ensemble members James Royce Edwards, Melissa Hoff, Jolie Jenkins, Robert Markus, Kürt Norby, Rachel Peterson, David Price, Anise E. Ritchie, Melissa Strom and Cody Walker.
Tickets start at $500 for the Concert and Cast After-Party, including hosted cocktail and dessert bar; with tiers at $750 for upgraded Concert seating and Cast After-Party; and $1,000 for Premium Concert seating, Cast After-Party, and a pre-concert Reception with hosted bar and hors d'oeuvres. Please visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org for tickets and additional information. All proceeds benefit La Jolla Playhouse's Artistic, Education and Outreach programs, including those benefiting military families.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos; Norm Lewis by Jennifer Broski
