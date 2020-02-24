Met Orchestra Will Tour Internationally In June 2021, For The First Time In Almost 20 Years
The Metropolitan Opera today announces that the Met Orchestra will tour Europe in the summer of 2021, immediately following its annual residency at Carnegie Hall. With all performances conducted by the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the tour includes stops at the Barbican Centre in London on June 29, 2021; the Philharmonie in Paris on June 30 and July 1, 2021; and the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden, Germany, on July 3 and 4, 2021. Four of the world's leading opera stars join the Met Orchestra: mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, who will sing selections from Berlioz's Les Troyens, and soprano Christine Goerke, tenor Brandon Jovanovich, and bass Günther Groissböck, who will perform the first act of Wagner's Die Walküre.
The tour also features performances of American composer Missy Mazzoli's Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres). Nézet-Séguin and the Met Orchestra will perform Mazzoli's chamber opera Breaking the Waves at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music in the summer of 2020, and Mazzoli has been commissioned to compose an opera for a future season at the Met. The complete itinerary and programming for the tour is below.
"These concerts will show off the Met Orchestra at full capacity under Yannick," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb, "demonstrating their dual strengths in symphonic and operatic repertoire."
"This is a major milestone in the Met's recent history. I am very grateful for the music we make all season long at the Met, and I cannot wait to have European audiences experience the Met Orchestra's brilliant artistry in person. And what better way to celebrate their excellence than to bring along dear friends Joyce, Christine, Brandon, and Günther as collaborators?" said Nézet-Séguin. "I am proud that the Met is continuing to reach audiences beyond Lincoln Center. This European tour is the perfect capstone to the coming season."
The Met Orchestra last toured in 2002, when it performed in Salzburg, Austria; Lucerne, Switzerland; and Baden-Baden and Wiesbaden, Germany.
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra 2021 European Tour
Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
Barbican Centre, London
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor
Berlioz: Les Troyens, "Chers Tyriens," featuring Joyce DiDonato
Berlioz: Les Troyens, Royal Hunt and Storm
Berlioz: Les Troyens, "Adieu, fière cite," featuring Joyce DiDonato
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14
Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 8:30 p.m.
Philharmonie, Paris
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor
R. Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20
Missy Mazzoli: Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)
Wagner: Die Walküre, Act I, featuring Christine Goerke, Brandon Jovanovich,
and Günther Groissböck
Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 8:30 p.m.
Philharmonie, Paris
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor
Berlioz: Les Troyens, "Chers Tyriens," featuring Joyce DiDonato
Berlioz: Les Troyens, Royal Hunt and Storm
Berlioz: Les Troyens, "Adieu, fière cite," featuring Joyce DiDonato
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14
Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.
Festspielhaus, Baden-Baden
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor
Berlioz: Les Troyens, "Chers Tyriens," featuring Joyce DiDonato
Berlioz: Les Troyens, Royal Hunt and Storm
Berlioz: Les Troyens, "Adieu, fière cite," featuring Joyce DiDonato
Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14
Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.
Festspielhaus, Baden-Baden
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor
R. Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20
Missy Mazzoli: Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)
Wagner: Die Walküre, Act I, featuring Christine Goerke, Brandon Jovanovich,
and Günther Groissböck
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Mrs. Doubtfire's Rob McClure posted a teaser video on his Instagram of the first time the cast saw him in his prosthetics! Watch below to see the proc... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in the West End
Brand-new musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre. Get a first look at the cast in action in the photographs below... (read more)
SIX Hits 100,000,000 Spotify and Apple Music Streams; Second Only to HAMILTON in Musical Theatre Genre
Producers of Six have revealed that it has been streamed 100,000,000 times on Spotify and Apple Music.... (read more)
Photo Coverage: WEST SIDE STORY Company Celebrates Opening Night!
The Broadway Theatre was the place to be last night as talents from stage and screen gathered to celebrate opening night of Tony Award winner Ivo van ... (read more)
Breaking: Steve Buscemi, Chris Messina & More Join Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac in NYTW's THREE SISTERS
Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, for the previo... (read more)
Photo Flash: Take a Look at Beth Malone, David Aron Damane and More in THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN
Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown is currently playing at Abrons Arts Center, and will run through April 5!... (read more)