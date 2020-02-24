Met Orchestra Will Tour Internationally In June 2021, For The First Time In Almost 20 Years

The Metropolitan Opera today announces that the Met Orchestra will tour Europe in the summer of 2021, immediately following its annual residency at Carnegie Hall. With all performances conducted by the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the tour includes stops at the Barbican Centre in London on June 29, 2021; the Philharmonie in Paris on June 30 and July 1, 2021; and the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden, Germany, on July 3 and 4, 2021. Four of the world's leading opera stars join the Met Orchestra: mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, who will sing selections from Berlioz's Les Troyens, and soprano Christine Goerke, tenor Brandon Jovanovich, and bass Günther Groissböck, who will perform the first act of Wagner's Die Walküre.

The tour also features performances of American composer Missy Mazzoli's Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres). Nézet-Séguin and the Met Orchestra will perform Mazzoli's chamber opera Breaking the Waves at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music in the summer of 2020, and Mazzoli has been commissioned to compose an opera for a future season at the Met. The complete itinerary and programming for the tour is below.

"These concerts will show off the Met Orchestra at full capacity under Yannick," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb, "demonstrating their dual strengths in symphonic and operatic repertoire."

"This is a major milestone in the Met's recent history. I am very grateful for the music we make all season long at the Met, and I cannot wait to have European audiences experience the Met Orchestra's brilliant artistry in person. And what better way to celebrate their excellence than to bring along dear friends Joyce, Christine, Brandon, and Günther as collaborators?" said Nézet-Séguin. "I am proud that the Met is continuing to reach audiences beyond Lincoln Center. This European tour is the perfect capstone to the coming season."

The Met Orchestra last toured in 2002, when it performed in Salzburg, Austria; Lucerne, Switzerland; and Baden-Baden and Wiesbaden, Germany.

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra 2021 European Tour

Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Barbican Centre, London

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

Berlioz: Les Troyens, "Chers Tyriens," featuring Joyce DiDonato

Berlioz: Les Troyens, Royal Hunt and Storm

Berlioz: Les Troyens, "Adieu, fière cite," featuring Joyce DiDonato

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14

Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 8:30 p.m.

Philharmonie, Paris

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

R. Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20

Missy Mazzoli: Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)

Wagner: Die Walküre, Act I, featuring Christine Goerke, Brandon Jovanovich,

and Günther Groissböck

Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 8:30 p.m.

Philharmonie, Paris

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

Berlioz: Les Troyens, "Chers Tyriens," featuring Joyce DiDonato

Berlioz: Les Troyens, Royal Hunt and Storm

Berlioz: Les Troyens, "Adieu, fière cite," featuring Joyce DiDonato

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14

Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

Festspielhaus, Baden-Baden

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

Berlioz: Les Troyens, "Chers Tyriens," featuring Joyce DiDonato

Berlioz: Les Troyens, Royal Hunt and Storm

Berlioz: Les Troyens, "Adieu, fière cite," featuring Joyce DiDonato

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14

Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Festspielhaus, Baden-Baden

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

R. Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20

Missy Mazzoli: Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)

Wagner: Die Walküre, Act I, featuring Christine Goerke, Brandon Jovanovich,

and Günther Groissböck





