Mesa Community College Investigating Following Student Reports of Nudity During Theater Exam

Mesa Community College is investigating theater program director Mace Archer after multiple students reported incidents of inappropriate conduct, including alleged encouragement of nudity during a midterm exam, reports AZ Central. According to students, Archer also touched some students inappropriately, openly flirted, and created uncomfortable sensuality during performances. Several students documented these incidents in a shared file.

The college confirmed a formal investigation was launched in March after concerns were raised. College officials stated Archer will not be allowed to return to the classroom while the inquiry is ongoing.

At least one student filed a complaint with administrators in February. Emails from college officials at the time said they would look "into the learning objectives" of acting and stage courses.

During a midterm exam in Archer's second-level acting class, students reported being encouraged to participate in a "risk assignment" exploring vulnerability. Student Gabrielle Monroe said Archer encouraged some women in the class to undress on stage while the rest of the class watched. Three women reportedly stripped as part of the exercise - two down to their underwear, and one removing all her clothes.

Monroe described the exercise as intended to face personal fear, with the understanding that students should not harm themselves, others, or the space. She stated Archer explained that undressing was one possible way to complete the assignment and that he met with students individually to discuss their ideas. Monroe said Archer suggested undressing to some younger women in the class, though he did not pressure her directly.

Archer was hired as co-director of theatre at Mesa Community College in 2021. He previously served as play director at the University of Tennessee, assistant professor at Randolph College in Virginia, and artistic director at Mt. Hood Community College. He also directed plays at Arizona Broadway Theatre from 2008 to 2014.

When asked about the college's policies, officials did not clarify whether encouraging students to undress in class constitutes a violation, AZ central reported. College rules prohibit "any unwelcome conduct that a reasonable person would find so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it denies a person equal educational access." Maricopa Community Colleges administrators, which oversee Mesa Community College, declined to provide additional details due to privacy concerns.

Lindsey Wilson, a spokesperson for Maricopa Community Colleges, stated, "Because this is an active personnel matter, we cannot provide specific details to protect the privacy of those involved. Our colleges take any allegations of misconduct seriously and are committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for students, faculty, and staff."