Mercer Labs MAESTROS AND THE MACHINES Opens In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mercer Labs, Museum of Art and Technology, a pioneering cultural institution where art and technology converge, unveils Maestros and the Machines, an exhibition debuting April 24, 2025, that challenges the very essence of art and its relationship to time.

In this groundbreaking exploration, Maestros and the Machines pushes boundaries, inviting visitors to imagine what the great maestros of the past - Mozart and Da Vinci to Hokusai - would have created if they had access to modern technology. Maestros and the Machines is a living, breathing dialogue between past and future, reimagining what art can be in a world where technology is a tool to the creative process.

Conceived and directed by artist Roy Nachum, Maestros and the Machines asks a provocative question: “What happens when the timeless mastery of iconic artists meets the disruptive power of modern technology?” This exhibition reimagines masterpieces through technology - creating a living, evolving experience for the viewer. Art is not bound by time. It is immortal. The exhibition brings together the classical mastery of history's greatest artists and experiments with cutting-edge digital tools, immersive soundscapes, and interactive installations, making art an experience in constant transformation.

"Art has always been alive, ever evolving, and constantly shaped by new tools and perspectives," says Nachum. "In Maestros and the Machines, we ask: What would these masters have made if they were alive today, equipped with the technology we now have? This exhibition is a conversation between the past and the future, where technology amplifies creativity and reveals new dimensions of what art can be."

In this environment, visitors interact with reimagined masterpieces — works that breathe, shift, and transform, responding to the viewer and technology itself. A key collaborator on the sonic landscape of Maestros and the Machines is renowned music producer and innovator, Timbaland, known for his groundbreaking work in sound design. His work, along with contributions from design and technology innovators including Bang & Olufsen, USM, and Teenage Engineering, create an immersive atmosphere where sound, space, and digital art come together as one cohesive experience.

Mercer Labs is a collaborative platform for creative innovation. At its core, the institution is powered by its laboratory led by Nachum, every piece of work exhibited at Mercer Labs is created within this studio. Past collaborations with artists and creators such as Alicia Keys, Tribeca Film Festival, and Dua Lipa are a testament to this interdisciplinary approach, where Nachum and his studio team work alongside leading creatives to reimagine art and push its boundaries. These collaborations exemplify Mercer Labs' commitment to not only exhibiting groundbreaking works but also fostering the ongoing evolution of creativity across industries.

ABOUT MERCER LABS

Mercer Labs is a cultural institution that pushes the boundaries between art and technology. A space for experimentation and innovation, Mercer Labs is committed to redefining the museum experience, where art is not static, but alive—constantly progressing with technology. Through immersive exhibitions, interactive experiences, and forward-thinking collaborations, Mercer Labs serves as a center for the convergence of art, culture, and technology. As a collaborative platform, Mercer Labs fosters partnerships with artists, musicians, filmmakers, designers, and creatives creating an ecosystem where diverse forms of creative expression thrive.

ABOUT ROY NACHUM

Roy Nachum is a visionary artist and the founder of Mercer Labs, a groundbreaking institution that redefines the boundaries of contemporary art. Known for his multidisciplinary approach, Nachum's work spans painting, sculpture, sound design, digital media, and more, often incorporating Braille and symbolic motifs like the gold-crowned child, which challenges perceptions of value and humanity. His work gained global recognition when he designed the album cover for Rihanna's Anti, which earned a Grammy nomination.

At Mercer Labs, Nachum has created a collaborative platform where art, technology, music, film and all forms of creativity intersect, fostering a space where creative minds, including collaborators like Alicia Keys and Tribeca Film, come together to push the limits of artistic expression. Through his innovative approach, Nachum continues to shape the future of art and culture, blending tradition with technological exploration to create immersive and transformative experiences.

TICKET PRICES