Melodia Women's Choir to Present Spring 2025 Concert in May

Melodia Women's Choir will present Spring 2025 concert, A Brighter Garden, on Saturday, May 3rd at 7:00 PM Eastern at St. Luke in the Fields Church. The concert will showcase an intriguing blend of choral works and instrumental masterpieces, offering a musical bouquet of beauty, passion, and surprise.

"A Brighter Garden is a potpourri of everything we love about music - from ethereal Bulgarian folk harmonies to the sumptuous choral sounds of Fauré, all woven together with an affinity for beauty and expressiveness," says Cynthia Powell, Artistic Director and Conductor of Melodia.

A Brighter Garden brings together a stellar ensemble of musicians including Janet Sora Chung on piano, Allison Sniffin on organ, Samantha White on flute, Paige Andrews on percussion, and Rachel Drehmann on French horn. The program features a dynamic range of compositions, from the mystic harmonies of Bulgarian women's choirs to the classical elegance of Fauré's Messe Basse and the soulful sounds of Paul Halley's choral arrangements.

This unique concert will feature music that Melodia has cherished for years, including:

Erghen Dada, Polegnala e todora, and Bre Petrunka (Bulgarian Women's Choir)

Messe Basse by Gabriel Fauré

Improperium by McNeil Robinson

Pie Jesu by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Voices of Light and A Brighter Garden by Paul Halley

And much more!

Melodia's journey through this varied program reflects a rich history of musical influences, from the mystical beauty of Eastern European folk traditions to the majestic grandeur of choral works. The inclusion of the Messe Basse-featured in Melodia's very first concert in 2004-marks a poignant return to the roots of the chorus, while the inclusion of iconic works like Pie Jesu and Shenandoah is sure to resonate with audiences far and wide.

"The diverse soundscape of this concert offers something for every listener to enjoy. It's more than a performance; each piece is sure to uplift, inspire and heal. We can't wait to share these timeless, moving works with our audience" Powell States.

Ticket Information:

Advance tickets: $25

Students/Seniors: $20

Tickets at the door: $30

Tickets are available now through Eventbrite. Don't miss this chance to experience a night of extraordinary music and incredible vocal artistry. A free virtual broadcast of the concert will be available on June 14th, 2025 at 7:00 PM Eastern via YouTube. Registration is required