Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Kenny Lee Was Moved by the Revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Kenny Lee shares more about his charity, a theatre educator that's had an impact on him, and how the revival of Once on This Island inspires him to this day.

Check out Kenny's latest performance HERE.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

The number one person I'd like to thank would be my vocal coach and college audition guide, Julie Galorenzo! These past few months have been incredibly exciting, but I would not have been able to enjoy any of it if not for the tireless work she constantly put in to make me feel the best that I could about my performances and material.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

Besides Kinky Boots, one of the most exciting Broadway memories I have is when I went to see the revival of Once On This Island. Typically, I'll try to be familiar with a show before I see it, but for OOTI, I went in completely blind. I knew nothing about the show, or the staging. I had never had an experience with live theatre that wasn't just actors on a stage, so having the stage being in the center, with the audience circling around it, was a sight to behold. The way these actors performed in 360 degrees, so each audience member could see and enjoy, was something I could never have prepared myself for. The masterful staging, with the beauty and depth of the story left me in tears by the end. Experiences like these are the reason I want to do theatre; theatre is so much more than a couple people reading lines on a stage. If you allow yourself to imagine and create, there are endless possibilities when performing. Once On This Island was one of, if not the most creative show I've ever seen. That show truly felt like magic. Someday, I wish to be apart of something that special and unique, so others can experience the same emotions I felt that night.

What charity did you pick and why?

The charity that I picked is the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. This foundation supports Hispanic people in the workforce and classroom. They offer scholarships for students and various job opportunities for those in search of work. As a Puerto Rican, I feel it is my duty to help shine light on charities like the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, to make sure Hispanics and all other minorities are allowed equal opportunities. Especially in today's world, I feel that empowering and supporting a charity like the Hispanic Heritage Foundation could be an incredible aid to spectacular people who are less fortunate.

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Check out all of the contestants HERE!