Meet the Stars of Stage Door: How Bethany Tesarck Created Birthday Choreo for a Fan!

Today, we're getting to know Diana star Bethany Tesarck, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

A really fun shoutout request I got was to teach a quick 8 count of choreo for a birthday surprise!

Who are you a super fan of?

I'm the biggest fan of Amber Iman.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I played ultimate frisbee for 4 years

Broadway is coming back in the fall (yay!) Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

Spend as much time and take as many getaways with my pup Jessie, anywhere by the ocean makes us both happy

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Get me in that audience for Company!

Bethany Tesarck most recently was seen in the new Broadway musical Diana. She has developed the show since its production at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego and serves as assistant dance captain. Diana has recently been filmed for Netflix so you can see her early next year in the filmed version! She started her Broadway career at the age of 8 performing in Gypsy with Bernadette Peters. She then was seen in the Broadway revival of Bye Bye Birdie with John Stamos.