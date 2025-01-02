Meet the Next On Stage Finalists: Gavin Blonda

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just weeks ago we learned which talented contestants will move forward to the finale of Next On Stage, sponsored by AMDA! The Top 3 are getting ready to show us what they've got in New York City, as they prepare to perform at the famed 54 Below on January 19.

Who will win the competition? You'll have to tune into the live finale on Sunday, January 19 to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Gavin Blonda from Rye, New Hampshire.

What do you love the most about performing?

Theatre for me is all about the people. It's why I got into it in the first place, and what brings me back time and time again. The connections I've made while creating art in the theatre-sphere are some of those I hold the closest. It's a common language I can speak to anyone I meet, and has even brought me some of my closest friends (all over the world!)

What's a role that you'd love to play someday and why?

Pippin in 'Pippin' - This has been the dream since I was a wee theatre lad. I saw the show for the first time when I was 15, and it's been my favorite musical ever since. Pippin's themes of being young and confused really hit the nail on the head for me, and it was one of the first characters I really saw myself in. Hence [my previous] song choice, I adore the score of this show deeply, and think "Corner of the Sky" to be one of the most perfect songs written in music theatre.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

My high school theatre director Alden was really who propelled myself (and those around me) to take this art form a whole lot more serious, by being an incredible educator. To be uplifted and inspired every day during such a formidable time as an artist was a complete gift, and I know how lucky I am to have built such a strong foundation with someone who I look at as a close friend. By holding us to a high standard while also reveling in the joy of the work we were doing was the biggest gift I could have asked for, I truly cannot thank him enough. Theatre educators rule!

Share a fun fact about yourself!

I took a semester abroad last spring to the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne, Australia. I got to spend the best five months of my life immersed in theatre on the other side of the world, and it was an absolutely incredible experience. I made lifelong connections, and even did a production of Spring Awakening with the graduating class! Since having this experience, I'm passionate about helping other MT students study theatre abroad, as I find the experience to be a betterment to theatre artists in so many different ways.

Watch Gavin's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3:

Week 2:

Week 1: