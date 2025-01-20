News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 5 Finale at 54 Below

Emersyn Hunt and Kristabel Kenta-Bibi were crowned winners on January 19, 2025.

By: Jan. 20, 2025
After months of hard work, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage, sponsored by AMDA, hit the stage on Sunday for the live finale at 54 Below! The finalists included Macy Bettwieser, Patrick Ford and Emersyn Hunt (High School Age Group) and Gavin Blonda, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi and Elijah V. Ramos (College Age Group).

They were judged by J. Elaine Marcos, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and Michael James Scott. The special event was hosted by Ben Cameron and featured music direction by James Rushin.

After performing and receiving feedback from the judges, Emersyn Hunt and Kristabel Kenta-Bibi were crowned the winners of this 5th season, receiving an AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship, a vocal lesson with Matt Farnsworth, a work session with The Telsey Office's Jimmy Larkin, a BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack, and a $1000 donated to the charity of their choice.

Check out photos from inside the special day below and watch the finale in full here!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Patrick Ford, Emersyn Hunt, Macy Bettwieser, Gavin Blonda, Elijah V. Ramos, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi

J. Elaine Marcos, Lesli Margherita, Kate Rockwell, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Michael James Scott

Colin O'Connor, Sara Elder, Braxton Offor, Jeffery Walker III

Ben Cameron

Elijah V. Ramos, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi Gavin Blonda, Emersyn Hunt, Patrick Ford, Macy Bettwieser, Ben Cameron

Kate Rockwell, Lesli Margherita, J. Elaine Marcos, Kyle Taylor Parker, Michael James Scott, Courtney Reed, Ben Cameron

Macy Bettwieser, Ben Cameron

Macy Bettwieser

Macy Bettwieser

Macy Bettwieser

Macy Bettwieser

Macy Bettwieser

Patrick Ford, Ben Cameron

James Rushin, Patrick Ford

Patrick Ford

Patrick Ford

Patrick Ford

Patrick Ford

Emersyn Hunt, Ben Cameron

Emersyn Hunt

Emersyn Hunt

Emersyn Hunt

Emersyn Hunt

Emersyn Hunt

Gavin Blonda, Ben Cameron

Gavin Blonda

James Rushin, Gavin Blonda

Gavin Blonda

Gavin Blonda

Gavin Blonda

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Ben Cameron

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi

James Rushin, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi

Elijah V. Ramos, Ben Cameron

James Rushin, Elijah V. Ramos

Elijah V. Ramos

Elijah V. Ramos

Elijah V. Ramos

Elijah V. Ramos

Rosa Chapa, Ryan Dejak

Emersyn Hunt, Courtney Reed

Emersyn Hunt

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Ryan Dejak, Rosa Chapa

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Emersyn Hunt

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Emersyn Hunt

Ryan Dejak, Rosa Chapa, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Kate Rockwell, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Emersyn Hunt, Courtney Reed, Michael James Scott, Ben Cameron

Ryan Dejak, Rosa Chapa, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Kate Rockwell, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Michael James Scott, Courtney Reed, Emersyn Hunt, Ben Cameron, James Cocovinis

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Emersyn Hunt




