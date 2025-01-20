Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 5 Finale at 54 Below

Emersyn Hunt and Kristabel Kenta-Bibi were crowned winners on January 19, 2025.
After months of hard work, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage, sponsored by AMDA, hit the stage on Sunday for the live finale at 54 Below! The finalists included Macy Bettwieser, Patrick Ford and Emersyn Hunt (High School Age Group) and Gavin Blonda, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi and Elijah V. Ramos (College Age Group).
They were judged by J. Elaine Marcos, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and Michael James Scott. The special event was hosted by Ben Cameron and featured music direction by James Rushin.
After performing and receiving feedback from the judges, Emersyn Hunt and Kristabel Kenta-Bibi were crowned the winners of this 5th season, receiving an AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship, a vocal lesson with Matt Farnsworth, a work session with The Telsey Office's Jimmy Larkin, a BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack, and a $1000 donated to the charity of their choice.
Check out photos from inside the special day below and watch the finale in full here!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Patrick Ford, Emersyn Hunt, Macy Bettwieser, Gavin Blonda, Elijah V. Ramos, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi
J. Elaine Marcos, Lesli Margherita, Kate Rockwell, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Michael James Scott
Colin O'Connor, Sara Elder, Braxton Offor, Jeffery Walker III
Elijah V. Ramos, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi Gavin Blonda, Emersyn Hunt, Patrick Ford, Macy Bettwieser, Ben Cameron
Kate Rockwell, Lesli Margherita, J. Elaine Marcos, Kyle Taylor Parker, Michael James Scott, Courtney Reed, Ben Cameron
Macy Bettwieser, Ben Cameron
Macy Bettwieser
Macy Bettwieser
Macy Bettwieser
Macy Bettwieser
Macy Bettwieser
Patrick Ford, Ben Cameron
James Rushin, Patrick Ford
Patrick Ford
Patrick Ford
Patrick Ford
Patrick Ford
Emersyn Hunt, Ben Cameron
Emersyn Hunt
Emersyn Hunt
Emersyn Hunt
Emersyn Hunt
Emersyn Hunt
Gavin Blonda, Ben Cameron
Gavin Blonda
James Rushin, Gavin Blonda
Gavin Blonda
Gavin Blonda
Gavin Blonda
Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Ben Cameron
Kristabel Kenta-Bibi
James Rushin, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi
Kristabel Kenta-Bibi
Kristabel Kenta-Bibi
Kristabel Kenta-Bibi
Elijah V. Ramos, Ben Cameron
James Rushin, Elijah V. Ramos
Elijah V. Ramos
Elijah V. Ramos
Elijah V. Ramos
Elijah V. Ramos
Rosa Chapa, Ryan Dejak
Emersyn Hunt, Courtney Reed
Emersyn Hunt
Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Ryan Dejak, Rosa Chapa
Kristabel Kenta-Bibi
Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Emersyn Hunt
Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Emersyn Hunt
Ryan Dejak, Rosa Chapa, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Kate Rockwell, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Emersyn Hunt, Courtney Reed, Michael James Scott, Ben Cameron
Ryan Dejak, Rosa Chapa, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Kate Rockwell, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Michael James Scott, Courtney Reed, Emersyn Hunt, Ben Cameron, James Cocovinis
Kristabel Kenta-Bibi, Emersyn Hunt
