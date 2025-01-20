Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 5 Finale at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After months of hard work, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage, sponsored by AMDA, hit the stage on Sunday for the live finale at 54 Below! The finalists included Macy Bettwieser, Patrick Ford and Emersyn Hunt (High School Age Group) and Gavin Blonda, Kristabel Kenta-Bibi and Elijah V. Ramos (College Age Group).

They were judged by J. Elaine Marcos, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and Michael James Scott. The special event was hosted by Ben Cameron and featured music direction by James Rushin.

After performing and receiving feedback from the judges, Emersyn Hunt and Kristabel Kenta-Bibi were crowned the winners of this 5th season, receiving an AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship, a vocal lesson with Matt Farnsworth, a work session with The Telsey Office's Jimmy Larkin, a BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack, and a $1000 donated to the charity of their choice.

Check out photos from inside the special day below and watch the finale in full here!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski