Meet the Next On Stage Finalists: Elijah V. Ramos

Just weeks ago we learned which talented contestants will move forward to the finale of Next On Stage, sponsored by AMDA! The Top 3 are getting ready to show us what they've got in New York City, as they prepare to perform at the famed 54 Below on January 19.

Who will win the competition? You'll have to tune into the live finale on Sunday, January 19 to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Elijah V. Ramos from San Jose, California.

What do you love the most about performing?

I love that while I am performing, I am stepping into the shoes of another person and telling a story, while also pursuing my greatest passions: singing, acting, and dancing. I also love the camaraderie of theatre. Being able to have a special bond with your cast, and experiencing true joy and fun with them onstage and off is a feeling like no other.

What's a role that you'd love to play someday and why?

I'd love to be Johnny Cade in The Outsiders one day. The themes in The Outsiders are so powerful, especially the idea of what family means, and finding joy amid adversity. Despite the hardships Johnny Cade has faced, his heroism and the love he holds for others are inspiring, and I’d love to bring that to life one day. I also love the show’s music and the folk, R&B influence it has! In addition to singing and acting, I also love to dance. I love how captivating and fluid the movement and choreography of The Outsiders is, and how it furthers the storytelling. I also appreciate how diverse the cast is! Being able to see people who look like me, and be represented in excellence onstage is so influential and powerful to me. I love The Outsiders, and it is a show I hope to be a part of someday.

Is there a theatre educator who has had a big impact on you as a performer?

All of the musical theatre faculty members at my school, Manhattan School of Music have taught me so many new ways to look at theatre and performing, and reignited my passion for it. I am so thankful to them, and to learn from such amazing people. But one professor specifically who has had a big impact on me, is the amazing David Loud. He has had such an incredible career, and is truly the GOAT! I feel so lucky that he shares his great wisdom with us, his students. I am so grateful to learn so much from him during my artistic journey. Another theatre educator who has had a big impact on me was one of my voice teachers back home, Izetta Klein. She was one of the first people to fully believe in me, and her love and support have always meant so much to me.

Share a fun fact about yourself!

I’m Filipino! My favorite Filipino dish is my Lola’s (Tagalog word for Grandma) Kaldereta. It’s fire!

Watch Elijah's performances so far...

Week 4:

Week 3:

Week 2:

Week 1: