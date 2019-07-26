Meet the Cast of SEA WALL/A LIFE- Now in Previews!

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge come to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway July 26th through September 29th.

Meet Alex, a photographer on a holiday with his family in the south of France. Meet Abe, a music producer with a baby on the way. Two men - both fathers, husbands, and sons - take us on a journey you will never forget.

Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Sunday In The Park With George) and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge (1984), had audiences roaring to their feet at the sold-out engagement at The Public Theater . Now Sea Wall/A Life, from the visionary creative team behind The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Constellations and A Doll's House, comes to Broadway.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Broadway: Constellations (Drama League Award nomination), Sunday in the Park with George. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors (Encores!), If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet (Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award nominations). West End: This Is Our Youth (Evening Standard Theatre Award). Films include Wildlife, The Sisters Brothers, Stronger, Okja, Nocturnal Animals (BAFTA nomination), Nightcrawler (Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG nominations), Brokeback Mountain (Academy Award nomination and BAFTA Award), Southpaw, Prisoners, Demolition, Enemy, Everest, End of Watch, Jarhead, Zodiac, Proof, The Good Girl, Moonlight Mile, Lovely and Amazing, October Sky, Source Code, Love & Other Drugs (Golden Globe nomination), Brothers and Donnie Darko. Upcoming films: Velvet Buzzsaw and Spider Man: Far From Home. Sea Wall/A Life marks Gyllenhaal's third collaboration with playwright Nick Payne.

Tom Sturridge will next be seen in Dan Gilroy's Velvet Buzzsaw alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, John Malkovich, Toni Collette, Zawe Ashton, Billy Magnussen and Daveed Diggs. Broadway: 1984, Orphans (Tony Award nomination). West End: American Buffalo (Olivier Award nomination). Film: Mary Shelley (opposite Elle Fanning), Journey's End (with Paul Bettany and Sam Claflin), On the Road (as Allen Ginsberg), Far From the Madding Crowd (opposite Carey Mulligan), Song to Song (opposite Ryan Gosling) and Pirate Radio (opposite Phillip Seymour Hoffman). TV: "The Hollow Crown" (BBC, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Dame Judi Dench).

Photo Credit: Max Vadukul





