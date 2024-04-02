Meet the Cast of MARY JANE, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The curtain rises tonight at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where previews begin for Mary Jane, a new play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog.

The cast of Mary Jane on Broadway features 8 performers, four Broadway debuts. This ties with Doubt (running at the Todd Haimes Theatre) for smallest cast currently on Broadway.

Mary Jane tells the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

Mary Jane takes up residence at MTC's Broadway home- the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, following Prayer for the French Republic, which closed on March 3, 2024.

Meet the cast of Mary Jane below and watch as they meet the press here!