Meet the Cast of MARY JANE, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Opening night is set for Tuesday, April 23 and the show will have a party and celebratory performance on Sunday, April 21.
The curtain rises tonight at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where previews begin for Mary Jane, a new play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog.
The cast of Mary Jane on Broadway features 8 performers, four Broadway debuts. This ties with Doubt (running at the Todd Haimes Theatre) for smallest cast currently on Broadway.
Mary Jane tells the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?
Mary Jane takes up residence at MTC's Broadway home- the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, following Prayer for the French Republic, which closed on March 3, 2024.
Rachel McAdams - Mary Jane
Academy Award nominated Rachel McAdams’ transformative performances have established her as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after and respected actors. Films: adaptation of Judy Blume’s best-selling novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret; Game Night alongside Jason Bateman and Kyle Chandler; Sebastián Lelio’s Disobedience, co-starring opposite Rachel Weisz; starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Mads Mikkelsen and Chiwetel Ejiofor in Scott Derrickson’s Marvel film, Doctor Strange; Dr. Christine Palmer opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi; Thomas McCarthy’s critically acclaimed Spotlight, alongside Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo (Oscar Nom, Critics’ Choice Award Nom, Screen Actors’ Guild Award Nom); Woody Allen’s Midnight In Paris (SAG nomination) opposite Owen Wilson, Kathy Bates, Adrien Brody, Marion Cotillard, Carla Bruni, and Michael Sheen; Irene Adler in Sherlock Homes: A Game of Shadows opposite Robert Downey Jr.; The Little Prince opposite Jeff Bridges, Paul Rudd, and Benicio Del Toro; Anton Corbijn’s A Most Wanted Man opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright and Willem Dafoe; Cameron Crowe’s Aloha opposite Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone; She played Sigrit Ericksdóttir opposite Will Ferrell in Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Southpaw opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Forest Whitaker, Wim Wenders’ Everything Will Be Fine opposite James Franco, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Robert Naylor; Michael Sucsy’s The Vow, opposite Channing Tatum; Richard Curtis’ About Time opposite Domnhall Gleeson and Bill Nighhy; Terrance Mallick’s To The Wonder opposite Ben Affleck and Olga Kurylenko; Brian De Palma’s Passion opposite Noomi Rapace; Roger Michell’s Morning Glory opposite Diane Keaton and Harrison Ford; Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes; The Time Traveler’s Wife; Neil Burger’s The Lucky Ones; Married Life (Toronto Film Festival 2007 Premiere); The Family Stone opposite Diane Keaton and Sarah Jessica Parker; Wes Craven’s Red Eye opposite Cillian Murphy; Wedding Crashers opposite Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn and Christopher Walken; Nick Cassavettes’ The Notebook opposite Ryan Gosling and Mean Girls. Television: McAdams guest starred in FX’s popular series “Dave” in three episodes as herself, alongside Brad Pitt and Dave Burd; Nic Pizzolatto’s “True Detective” where she starred alongside Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, and Vince Vaughn. In 2005, McAdams received ShoWest’s Supporting Actress of the Year Award as well as the Breakthrough Actress of the Year at the Hollywood Film Awards. In 2009, she was awarded with ShoWest’s Female Star of the Year. McAdams was born and raised in a small town outside of London, Ontario. Involved with theater growing up, she went on to graduate with honors with a BFA degree in Theater from York University.
April Matthis - Sherry
April Matthis is an Obie Award-winning actor. Broadway: THE PIANO LESSON. Selected Off-Broadway: PRIMARY TRUST (Roundabout); HELP (The Shed); TONI STONE (Roundabout); FAIRVIEW, LEAR (Soho Rep). With Elevator Repair Service: Baldwin/Buckley at Cambridge (Festival d’Avignon); The Sound & the Fury; Fondly, Collette Richland (NYTW); Measure for Measure (The Public); GATZ (Perth Festival).TV: The Blacklist, New Amsterdam (NBC), EVIL, The Good Fight (Paramount Plus); Life & Beth (Hulu). Film: Black Card (HBO, Showtime), Fugitive Dreams (FantasiaFest, Cinequest), Ramona at Midlife (Woodstock Film Festival).
Susan Pourfar - Brianna
On stage, Susan’s performance in Nina Raine’s critically acclaimed Tribes (Barrow Street Theatre) earned her an Obie Award, a Theater World Award and the Clarence Derwent Award from Actor’s Equity. New York theater credits include Mary Page Marlowe (Second Stage), Mary Jane (New York Theater Workshop), When the Rain Stops Falling (Lincoln Center Theater), In The Wake, The Singing Forest, The Poor Itch (Public Theater), Women or Nothing (Atlantic Theater Company) and others. On television Susan has appeared in the series “Black Mirror,” “The Staircase,” “The Sinner,” “Manifest,” “The Loudest Voice,” “Scandal,” “Elementary,” “Ray Donovan,” “Mr. Robot,” and “House of Cards.” Her film credits include “Manchester by the Sea” directed by Kenny Lonergan, “Journal for Jordan” directed by Denzel Washington, “In the Heights,” “Emelie,” “Irrational Man,” “Baby Ruby,” and the upcoming “Rosemead.” Susan is pleased to return to MTC.
Lily Santiago - Amelia
Lily Santiago plays Veronica in the NBC drama “La Brea” for which she was nominated as Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2023 Imagen Awards. In 2023, Lily performed the pivotal role of Cordelia with Shakespeare Theatre Company in their beautifully received production of King Lear. Other stage productions include the all-female MacBeth at Red Bull Theater, Othello at the Delacorte, Romeo & Juliet at the Huntington Theatre, and Measure for Measure at the Public. Santiago is a graduate of the theater program at Northwestern University as well as LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.
Brenda Wehle - Ruthie
BROADWAY: The Crucible, Spinning into Butter, Come Back Little Sheba, The Grand Manner, Pygmalion, The Big Knife. OFF BROADWAY: Pocatello, Stuff Happens, The Michaels. Obie Awards: Talking Heads, and Tony Kushner’s The Intelligent Homosexuals Guide… THE GUTHRIE THEATER ACTING COMPANY under Garland Wright: over 35 productions including the title roles of Medea and A Woman of No Importance. INTERNATIONALLY: Two European tours of The Children of Heracles. She has worked with renowned directors Michael Engler, Michael Greif, Douglas Hughes, Richard Nelson, Lucian Pintilie, Peter Sellars, Bartlett Sher, Daniel Sullivan, Ivo van Hove, Les Waters, Stanley Wojewodski, Robert Woodruff. FILM: American Beauty (Sam Mendes), XX (Karyn Kusama) Chronic (Michel Franco) St. Vincent (Theodore Melfi), Soldier (Paul W.S. Anderson). TELEVISION: Gilded Age, Malcolm In The Middle, Mildred Pierce, Law & Order, Boston Legal, and this year’s widely acclaimed short, A Holiday To Remember.
