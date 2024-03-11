Video: Rachel McAdams Is Getting Ready for Her Broadway Debut in MARY JANE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Later this spring, Rachel McAdams will make her Broadway debut in a new play at MTC- Amy Herzog's Mary Jane.

"When I first read it I was so overcome. I couldn't stop thinking about it," McAdams told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I felt like I could play this character... but it was also scary to take this role on. It's a huge undertaking. This woman is formidable and she has such a gift of human spirit in her. She is so resilient. I knew it was a big job... but that's what actors live for!"

What's the new play all about?

Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

"I find this play a kind of love letter to humanity and to those folks who make their livelihood out of helping other people," explained director Anne Kauffman. "This is a play about a single mother with an ill child. There's a lot of fear around that. People assume it will be something sad, but I think what is so incredible about the play is that Amy illuminates the joy of motherhood."

In this video, watch as the company meets the press and explains what audiences can expect from the new play.