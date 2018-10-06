Meet the Cast of AMERICAN SON- Now in Previews!

American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington alongside Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan are gearing up to star in the new Broadway play, beginning performances today, Saturday, October 6, 2018 and officially opening Sunday, November 4, 2018. American Son will play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

Kerry Washington (Kendra): Kerry Washington is a versatile and fearless performer who continues to astound with the depth of her talent. A native of the Bronx, New York, Washington has received high acclaim for her work in film, television and theater. Her portrayal of crisis-manager Olivia Pope on the hit Shonda Rhimes show "Scandal," which aired its series finale in April 2018, has earned her numerous accolades including Golden Globe, Emmy and Screen Actors Guild nominations for Best Actress as well as an NAACP Image Award for Best Actress. In 2016, Washington launched her Production Company, Simpson Street, whose first project, HBO's "Confirmation", earned Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for its portrayal of Clarence Thomas' Supreme Court nomination hearings and the sexual accusations against him by Anita Hill (portrayed by Washington). Film credits include "Save the Last Dance," "Lift" (for which she received an Independent Spirit Award nomination), "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "I Think I Love My Wife," "She Hate Me," "Miracle at St. Anna," "Lakeview Terrace," "The Details," "A Thousand Words," "Mother and Child," "Django Unchained," "Peeples" and "Cars 3." Washington is active in many social and political causes. She served on the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities during the Obama Administration. In 2012, she commanded the national stage on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in a moving address that urged Democrats to vote. In 2013, Washington was honored with the NAACP President's Award, which recognized her special achievements in furthering the cause of civil rights and public service. In 2014, TIME magazine included Washington on its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. Washington received the GLAAD Media Vanguard Award in 2015 and the ACLU Bill of Rights Award in 2016. She is a brand ambassador and creative consultant for Neutrogena.

Steven Pasquale (Scott): Steven Pasquale most recently starred on Broadway in Lincoln Center's production of Junk, written by Ayad Akhtar and directed by Doug Hughes. Previously, he starred in Stephen Sondheim's Assassins at City Center's Encores! series, in Alex Timber's production of The Robber Bridegroom at the Roundabout Theatre and opposite Kelli O'Hara in the Broadway musical adaptation of The Bridges Of Madison County directed by Bartlett Sher, for which he received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his performance. Other stage credits include Billy Bigelow in Chicago Lyric Opera's acclaimed production of Carousel directed by Rob Ashford, the musical adaptation of Far From Heaven at Playwrights Horizons directed by Michael Greif and Tony Kushner's The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide... at The Public Theater also directed by Michael Greif. Steven is widely known to television audiences as firefighter Sean Garrity in the hit TV series "Rescue Me," which aired on FX for 7 seasons. Other television credits include "Do No Harm," "Up All Night," "Coma," "Six Feet Under," "Marry Me," "Bloodline," "Billions," "The Good Wife" and as Mark Fuhrman in Ryan Murphy's television phenomenon "American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson" for FX. He can currently be seen as a recurring guest star in the HBO series "Divorce." On the big screen, Steven appeared as Dallas in "Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem," which premiered at the 2005 Tribeca Film Festival; and in Jonathan Segal's feature "The Last Run."

Eugene Lee (Lieutenant John Stokes): Eugene once performed for President Lyndon B. Johnson at his Texas ranch in a command performance of A Raisin the Sun in 1972. Forty-five plus years later, he is still performing in film, television and theater, and he has also become an acclaimed writer. He went on to appear in television shows, including "The Women of Brewster Place" with Oprah Winfrey, "Dallas," "Good Times," "The White Shadow," "The District" and the title character in "Wolf," an award winning independent film. He most recently appeared in the independent film "Thunder Road," winner of the Best Narrative Feature Award at the SXSW Film Festival in 2018. Eugene has appeared on stage across the US and the world. He has worked and traveled with New York's renowned Negro Theatre Ensemble, performing in the Pulitzer Prize winning A Soldier's Play and numerous other works. He is considered a "Wilsonian Warrior" for his many appearances in the works of August Wilson, including the Broadway production of Gem of the Ocean. He performed in five of Wilson's 10 plays at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and in the taped PBS recordings of all ten plays in the Century Cycle as well as in August Wilson's final autobiographical one-man piece, How I Learned What I Learned. His stage credits include appearances with WPA Theatre and The Public Theater in NYC, Crossroads Theatre Company in New Jersey, Los Angeles' Mark Taper Forum, Chicago's Goodman Theatre, Boston's Huntington Theatre, Alliance and True Colors Theatre Company in Atlanta, Arena Stage and Kennedy Center in D.C., Baltimore's Center Stage, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre and Seattle Repertory Theatre. His writing credits include "Homicide: Life on the Street," "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Michael Hayes," "The Journey of Allen Strange", "The Turks" and the TV movie "Port Chicago". Lee is Artist in Residence and Artistic Director of the Black and Latino Playwright's Conference at Texas State University. www.eugeneleeonline.com

Jeremy Jordan (Officer Paul Larkin): Jeremy is a Tony and Grammy-nominated actor and singer. He starred for the past three years on the CBS and CW hit, "Supergirl." He can be heard as the voice of Varian in Disney Channel's animated series, "Tangled," based on the 2010 hit movie. Earlier, he was a series regular on NBC's musical drama, "Smash." He starred opposite Anna Kendrick in the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical, "The Last 5 Years," for which he was honored with the Rising Star Award at the Napa Film Festival. Jordan also starred opposite Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton in Todd Graff's Warner Bros. picture, "Joyful Noise." On Broadway, he originated the role of Jack Kelly in Disney's hit musical, Newsies, earning Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations. He reprised the role in 2016 in Disney's nationwide filmed release of Newsies, taped live onstage at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan originated the role of Clyde Barrow in Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde, for which he won the Theatre World Award. He got his Broadway start in Rock of Ages and then starred as Tony in the most recent Broadway revival of West Side Story.

