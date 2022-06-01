Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: MJ's Gareth Owen

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Gareth Owen!

Quick Facts About Gareth Owen

His Nomination: Best Sound Design of a Musical

The Show: MJ the Musical

Other Broadway Credits: Diana, Summer, Come From Away, A Bronx Tale, Spring Awakening, Let It Be, End of the Rainbow, A Little Night Music

Watch below as Gareth tells us more about what this nomination means to him!