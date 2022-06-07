Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: AMERICAN BUFFALO's Neil Pepe

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Neil Pepe!

Quick Facts About Neil Pepe

His Nomination: Best Direction of a Play

The Show: American Buffalo

Other Broadway Credits: Hands on a Hardbody, A Life in the Theatre, Speed-the-Plow

Watch below as Neil tells us more about what this nomination means to him!