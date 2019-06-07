Medical Emergency Halts Performance of HADESTOWN

Click Here for More Articles on HADESTOWN

Last night's performance of Hadestown came to an abrupt halt when a medical emergency arose in the audience.

During the number, "Livin' It Up On Top" a woman in the audience began having a heart attack, prompting the stage manager to stop the show and clear the stage.

A medical professional in the audience began CPR on the woman while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Once EMT's reached the theatre, the patient was placed on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital, after which the performance resumed.

One of the show's stars, Patrick Page, wrote about the experience on social media today, lauding the quick action and professionalism of all involved. See his post here:

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone -Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.





