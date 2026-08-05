Video: Inside Luke Evans' Bloody Quick Change in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

The Rocky Horror Show is giving a look inside the bloodiest quick change on Broadway. In a new video shared to their Instagram, the production shows an inside look at how Luke Evans changes into a bloody version of his nurse costume during "Hot Patootie," after he chases Eddie into the bathroom.

As Eddie, played by Harvey Giullen, is getting "chainsawed," Evans works with backstage team members Emily, Ryan, and Emma to change into his bloody costume. watch to get an inside look at the fast-paced quick change – as well as Frank-N-Furter's chainsaw, covered in Lisa Frank stickers.

The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Andrew Durand as “Brad,” Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Harvey Guillén as “Eddie / Dr. Scott,” Stephanie Hsu as “Janet,” Josh Rivera as “Rocky,” Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Valentina as “Columbia” as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The production recently announced that singer, songwriter, actor & Grammy Award-nominee Jake Shears will join the production as “Frank-N-Furter” beginning on Friday, September 11, 2026; Tony Award-nominee and Clive Barnes Award-winner Lorna Courtney will join as “Janet” beginning on Tuesday, August 25, 2026; and SAG Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Kevin McHale making his Broadway debut will join as “Brad” beginning on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Tony Award-nominee and Theatre World Award-winner Luke Evans, Tony Award-nominee Andrew Durand; and Tony Award-nominee Stephanie Hsu will play their final performances as “Frank-N-Furter”, “Brad” and “Janet” respectively, on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

The musical revival is now running through Sunday, February 28, 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway.

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