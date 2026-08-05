Exclusive: Jordan Fisher & Kate Baldwin Sing the Music of Andrew Lippa at MATCHBOOK FEST

On Monday night, Mix & Match Productions presented Andrew Lippa: New Songs, New Stories, an intimate evening with one of musical theater's most celebrated writers, at Greenwich House Theater. He was joined by special guests Kate Baldwin and Jordan Fisher, who performed songs spanning Lippa’s career, sharing the stories, inspirations, and moments behind the music along the way. New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik joined in for a conversation about his creative process and a preview of his newest musical, Fairy Tale. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you exclusive photos from inside the big night!

MATCHBOOK FEST 2026 was created to celebrate the creative process, the festival provides artists with the opportunity to develop, test, and share ideas in front of a live audience at one of New York’s most iconic Off-Broadway venues, Greenwich House Theater.

Andrew Lippa is a composer, lyricist, singer, actor, conductor, and producer. His concert work Unbreakable had its world premiere with The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus in June 2018 with 300 artists onstage, including himself. In May of 2018, he conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a new production of his and Brian Crawley's A Little Princess in concert at the Royal Festival Hall to a sold-out crowd of nearly 3,000 people. His hit song "Evil Like Me" appears in Disney's Descendants. Written for Kristin Chenoweth, the soundtrack hit #1 on the "Billboard 200" album chart, #1 on the iTunes and Billboard soundtrack charts and "Evil Like Me" was certified gold in 2017. He has conducted celebrated pianist Lang Lang and the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra in the world premiere of a commissioned symphonic work for piano, soprano, tenor, children's chorus, and orchestra. I Am Harvey Milk, his epic oratorio for men's chorus, orchestra and soloists, has seen over 50 productions including Disney Hall and Lincoln Center. Lippa's musical, The Man in the Ceiling, based on Jules Feiffer's book (and co-written with Feiffer) released a world premiere studio album in May of 2019. His obsession with Netflix's Tiger King yielded two songs/videos in April, 2020 and, for a while, got his mind off the pandemic.

Current projects include songs for the original film musical A Totally Awesome 80's Christmas Musical with a screenplay by David I. Stern, produced by Alex Lebovici for Hammerstone Studios; book/music/lyrics for a stage adaptation of The Turning Point produced by Kevin McCollum; book/music/lyrics for Leap, a musical based on Lippa's I am Harvey Milk and I Am Anne Hutchinson; and collaborations with writer Adam Gopnik, writer/producer Jonathan Prince, and others. Broadway credits include: music and lyrics for Big Fish (directed/choreographed by Susan Stroman); the Tony®-nominated music and lyrics for the Broadway musical The Addams Family directed by Jerry Zaks, as well as the music for Aaron Sorkin's Broadway play The Farnsworth Invention directed by Des McAnuff. Other musicals include the Drama Desk award-winning musical The Wild Party (book/music/lyrics); John & Jen (music/book, lyrics and book by Tom Greenwald); Asphalt Beach (music and lyrics); Life of the Party (a compendium of Lippa's works/Menier Chocolate Factory); and You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (additional music/lyrics and arrangements).

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