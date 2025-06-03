Max Clayton to Star in HIGH SOCIETY at Ogunquit Playhouse

Performances will run from July 24 – August 23.
Max Clayton will star as C.K. Dexter Haven in Ogunquit Playhouse’s reimagining of High Society. The production will run from July 24 – August 23.
High Society features music and lyrics by Cole Porter and book by Arthur Kopit, with additional Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead.
High Society takes Philip Barry's beloved comedy The Philadelphia Story and weaves in the sophisticated elegance of Cole Porter’s music. Centered on the taming of the brazen young socialite Tracy Lord, the characters made famous by Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, and Jimmy Stewart in George Kukor’s Oscar-winning 1940 film were given new life in 1956 by Grace Kelly, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra in the musical adaptation.
Max Clayton starred as Bobby Child in Ogunquit's Crazy for You and Don Lockwood in Singin’ in the Rain. Max recently starred as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway. He served as the standby for Hugh Jackman in the revival of The Music Man.
Additional Broadway credits: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Hello, Dolly! (starring Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters and Donna Murphy), Pretty Woman, Bandstand (Chita Rivera Award nomination: Best Male Dancer), Something Rotten!, On The Town, and Gigi (starring Vanessa Hudgens). NY: A Chorus Line (Don, New York City Center Encores!) Regional: Signature Theatre (Helen Hayes Award nomination for Riff in West Side Story), The Kennedy Center (SCHMIGADOON! world premiere), The MUNY, PCLO, MTWichita, Lyric Opera of Chicago, NSMT and Palace Theatre.
Best Lighting Design - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos