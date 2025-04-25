Matthew Brand To Premiere FUSION FANTASY At Carnegie Hall's Price Gala With Manhattan Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Matthew Brand, an exceptionally talented sixteen year old pianist and composer, will celebrate the world premiere of his piano concerto Fusion Fantasy at the prestigious Price Gala on April 30 at 7:00 PM in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. This milestone event will feature Brand as soloist with the Manhattan Orchestra, conducted by David Wroe.

Matthew began his piano studies at the age of four with acclaimed pianist and educator Donna Weng Friedman and has continued to develop his artistry under her mentorship. He currently studies at Mannes Prep and is a composition student of Dr. Steven Sacco. These formative influences have helped shape Matthew's distinctive musical voice, marked by both technical brilliance and creative flair.

The Price Gala is presented by Virtual Concert Halls, Sound Espressivo, and Progressive Musicians, organizations dedicated to supporting and showcasing outstanding young artists. The event brings together laureate winners from these international competitions, offering them a world-class platform to perform at Carnegie Hall. The Gala is a celebration of musical excellence and innovation, featuring instrumentalists, vocalists, ensembles, and composers who have distinguished themselves on the global stage.

Matthew's Fusion Fantasy promises to be a highlight of the evening, blending classical tradition with contemporary influences and reflecting his unique compositional style.

Photo credit: Matthew Borkowski