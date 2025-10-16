Matt Damon, Alec Baldwin and More to Star in HOLD ON TO ME DARLING Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matt Damon, J. Smith-Cameron, Alec Baldwin, Gretchen Mol, Lucas Hedges, Peter Friedman, and Charles Everett will star in a staged benefit reading of Kenneth Lonergan's Hold on to me Darling.

The event will take place on Monday October 27 at 7:00 pm at the Church of St. Paul and St. Andrews. The staged reading is being presented to support The Center at West Park and the preservation of West Park.

On learning of his mother’s death, country music icon Strings McCrane finds himself in an existential tailspin. The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee. The simple life turns out to be anything but simple in this brilliantly observed tragicomedy, as the consequences of Strings’s success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun.

Hold on to me Darling ran from September 24th to December 22, 2025 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The production starred Adam Driver.