Marylouise Burke and Gary Wilmes Join Roundabout's TRUE WEST; Full Cast and Creative

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced full casting for the new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's True West, directed by James Macdonald, starring acclaimed screen and stage actors Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." Marylouise Burke and Gary Wilmes join the cast as "Mom" and "Saul Kimmer."

The creative team will include Tony Award winner Mimi Lien (Sets), and Roundabout alumnae: Obie winner Kaye Voyce (Costumes) and Tony nominee Jane Cox (Lights).

TRUE WEST will begin preview performances on December 27, 2018 and officially open on Broadway on Thursday, January 24, 2019. This will be a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Opposites attack in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about two brothers with more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues-and each other. Order vs. chaos. Art vs. commerce. Typewriter vs. toaster...Shepard's rip-roaring classic returns to Broadway, gleefully detonating our misguided myths of family, identity and the American Dream.

Shepard, Hawke and Dano have long artistic relationships, with Hawke being a longtime collaborator and friend of the late Sam Shepard. Hawke has also acted alongside Dano on film (Taking Lives) and directed him on stage (Things We Want).

Roundabout Theatre Company welcomes back Paul Dano who made his Broadway debut at age 10, in the 1995 revival of A Month in the Countrystarring Helen Mirren and Gary Wilmes, who was featured recently in Steven Levenson's If I Forget at the Laura Pels Theatre.

Marylouise Burke (Mom) has previously appeared on Broadway in Fish in the Dark, Into the Woods, Inherit the Wind and Is He Dead? She made her UK debut this Winter in The National Theatre's production of John. Other work in theatre includes Everybody and The Oldest Profession at the Signature Theatre; Ripcord, Kimberly Akimbo, Wonder of the World and Fuddy Meers at Manhattan Theatre Club; Imagining the Imaginary Invalid with Mabou Mines at La MaMa; The Savannah Disputation at Playwrights Horizons; Rx at Primary Stages; Love Loss and What I Wore at Westside Theatre; American Sligo at Rattlestick Theatre; The Chairs at the Pearl Theatre; Dark Ride and A Devil Inside at Soho Rep; Wintertime at Second Stage; Creature with Page 73/New Georges; A Parallelogram at Mark Taper Forum and Steppenwolf; Good People at Geffen Playhouse; The Importance of Being Earnest at Williamstown Theatre Festival; Suddenly Last Summer, Marvin's Room and I Ain't Yo' Uncle at Hartford Stage; Dinner at Eight and When We Are Married at Long Wharf Theatre; Once in a Lifetime at La Jolla Playhouse; The Matchmaker at McCarter Theater; Spring Awakening, The Return of Pinocchio and The Lively Lad at New York Stage & Film; and the U.S. national tour of Lettice and Lovage. Her work in film includes Sideways, Prairie Home Companion, Sleepwalk With Me, Must Love Dogs, Ira and Abby, Mona Lisa Smile, Meet Joe Black, Angie and Series 7: The Contenders. Her television work includes Happy, Instinct, Longmire, The Mist, The Affair, 30 Rock, Crisis in Six Scenes, Alpha House, Hung,Law and Order, Hope and Faith. Marylouise Burke has won a Drama Desk Award for Fuddy Meers, a Drama Desk Nomination for Kimberly Akimbo, a 2013-14 Obie Award for Sustained Excellence of Performance and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Motion Picture for Sideways.

Gary Wilmes (Saul Kimmer) last appeared at the Roundabout Theatre Company in the critically acclaimed production of If I Forget. Wilmes began his career in the theatre at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre where he most recently appeared in Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe in a role that he recreated Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater. Other theatre credits include the Broadway production of Chinglish, the national tour of August: Osage County, and the Off-Broadway productions of Straight White Men, Gatz, and Red Light Winter for which he was the recipient of an Obie Award. Wilmes has worked for many prominent New York theatre companies including Second Stage, The Public, BAM, Vineyard Theatre, The Wooster Group, and Theatre For A New Audience. His film appearances include Detroit, The Wizard of Lies, Irrational Man, Salt, A Mighty Heart, and most recently Stephen Spielberg's The Post. Wilmes is best known to television audiences for his roles on "Billions," "Bull," "Louie," "Homeland" and "Jon Benjamin Has a Van."

