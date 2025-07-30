Martha Graham Dance Company Launches New Partnership With Opus 3 Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Martha Graham Dance Company, celebrating its centennial this season, is launching a new partnership with Opus 3 Artists for exclusive North American representation.

Under the artistic direction of Janet Eilber since 2005, the Martha Graham Dance Company continues to lead the field with programming that pairs masterworks by Martha Graham with dynamic new voices in contemporary choreography. Eilber has expanded the Company's vision through initiatives such as contextual programming, educational and community partnerships, innovative use of new media, and creative collaborations across disciplines. Each program thoughtfully bridges past and present, offering audiences rich thematic experiences and multiple points of access into the world of contemporary dance. The Company's North American touring will be managed by Jemma Lehner and Robert Berretta at Opus 3 Artists.

Jemma Lehner, Associate Manager at Opus 3 Artists, shared: “I am so excited to partner with this celebrated company to bring its incredible dancers and works to audiences across North America. Martha Graham's legacy is an inspiration, and the Company is a perfect addition to our diverse roster of dance companies.”

Janet Eilber, Artistic Director of Martha Graham Dance Company, remarked: “We are looking forward to working with Jemma, Robert, and the Opus 3 team as we launch into our next century of performances. We feel the Opus 3 multifaceted approach will fit beautifully with the wide range of creative programming the Company has to offer. We are poised to work with them to bring our Graham performance and educational experiences to a great variety of venues and audiences.”