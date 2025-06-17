Marisha Wallace Will Release a Live Album This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Olivier-nominated actress and singer Marisha Wallace will release a brand-new album, Live in London. The album was recorded in front of a full house at the Adelphi Theatre in March 2025, and is due to be released on CD and digital platforms Friday, August 15. Pre-save the album HERE.

Marisha says: “Live in London was recorded at the historic Adelphi Theatre—a place that holds my heart, where I once took to the stage night after night in Waitress, pouring my soul into every song. This album is a labour of love, a celebration of the music that brought me here, and a thank-you to every person who’s been part of this extraordinary journey. Each song on this album tells a chapter of that story. The anthems you’ve loved me for, the ballads that held my heart and the showstoppers that lit the path forward. This is more than a concert—it’s a reminder that you don’t have to start with much to become something extraordinary.”

In an unforgettable moment during the show, Marisha was joined by her ex-co-stars of the West End production of Waitress. Lucie Jones and Laura Baldwin came on stage to perform stunning versions of “Opening Up” and “A Soft Place to Land” with Marisha, to rapturous applause.

Neil O’Brien of Westway Music said, “We are absolutely delighted to be releasing this wonderful album – the concert itself was a magical night, and Marisha received an unbelievable response from the audience – we knew we had something special on our hands when she received a standing ovation after the third number, and many more followed throughout the concert, including one that happened before the song had even finished!”

Marisha is releasing several singles in the run up to the album release, the first being her extraordinary version of “Maybe This Time,” from Cabaret to be released on Friday, June 20.

Neil continues, “Until recently, Marisha was starring in the West End production of Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club to rapturous reviews, so to release the first recording of her singing this song, live at the Adelphi, is very special indeed!”

To celebrate the single release, Marisha is delighted to be performing at this year’s spectacular celebration of musicals, West End Live, in London’s Trafalgar Square on Saturday, June 21. Not only will the audience be able to hear Marisha performing live at 3pm, but she will also be signing exclusive copies of the new Live in London album ahead of its release in August.

Van Dean of Center Stage Records said, “Recording Guys and Dolls under my previous label, Broadway Records, was one of my career highlights. It is an indescribable honor to be collaborating with Marisha once again – this time on a double live album that is destined to become an instant theatre classic.”

Live in London is produced by Ben Robbins and Marisha Wallace and Executive Produced by Van Dean, Brian Spector, Michael Scott, Robbie Rozelle, and Neil O’Brien.

Double Olivier-Nominated actress, Marisha Wallace hails from North Carolina, USA where her love of singing began in her local church with her family. She made her Broadway debut in Aladdin directed by Casey Nicholaw and, following that, went into the Original Broadway Cast of Something Rotten! A last-minute request to go to London to take over the role of Effie White in Dreamgirls in the West End, a role she was only supposed to do for three weeks, turned into eight years in the role!

Marisha went onto star in the Original West End Cast of Waitress playing Becky and the revival of Hairspray at the Coliseum playing Motormouth Maybelle. Her formidable performances led to Director Daniel Fish asking her to play Ado Annie in his ground-breaking production of Oklahoma! at the Young Vic Theatre, for which she was nominated for the WhatsOnStage, Evening Standard and Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. It was quickly followed by another smash-hit revival, Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre directed by Sir Nicholas Hytner, for which she was nominated for the WhatsOnStage, Evening Standard and Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

On screen Marisha has appeared in the most recent series of “Feel Good” and “Jingle Jangle” for Netflix, Almost Never on CBBC, and Aladdin for Disney. Alongside her acting career, she is an international singer-songwriter. She frequently collaborates on new music with songwriting legends Toby Gad (Beyoncé, John Legend) and Steve Anderson (Kylie Minogue). Last year Marisha performed live for HRH King Charles and Queen Camilla on two occasions, as well as at the D-Day at 80 on the BBC, the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on ITV1, and on Dancing On Ice.

Marisha most recently performed as ‘Sally Bowles’ in Rebecca Frecknall’s production of Cabaret in the West End.

Tracklist:

Live in London includes “Some People” (Gypsy); “Mysterious Ways” (The Colour Purple); Whitney Houston Medley; “The Gods of Nubia” (Aida); “Tomorrow” (Annie); “Shine”; “I Cain’t Say No” (Oklahoma!); “My Man” (Funny Girl); “Miles and Miles” (“Jingle Jangle”); “And I Am Telling You..” (Dreamgirls); “Dreamgirls” (Dreamgirls); “Listen” (Dreamgirls); “I Didn’t Plan It” (Waitress); “Adeleide’s Lament” (Guys and Dolls); “Maybe This Time” (Cabaret); “Take Back Your Mink” (Guys and Dolls); Etta James Medley; “I Know Where I’ve Been” (Hairspray); “Cabaret” (Cabaret); Encore: “Proud Mary.”