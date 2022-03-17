Maria Bruni and Golenko Maxim Georgievich Will Give a Talk From The Segal Center

Join in for an urgent conversation with Ukrainian theatre artists Maria Bruni and Golenko Maxim Georgievich to learn more about the horrific situation in Ukraine, especially for theatre artists. The Segal Center speaks for the entire New York theatre community in expressing solidarity with Ukrainian artists under siege; signalling outrage about the war crimes committed by Russia's ongoing illegal invasion into the Ukraine.

The Segal Talk will be hosted and moderated by Frank Hentschker, Executive Director of The Segal Center.

Maria Bruni is a Ukrainian actress working in theatre and cinema. Next to her work at the Wild Theater in Kyiv she teaches at the Vasyl Vasylko Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater. Bruni was last seen on stage in They Shoot Horses, Don't They? by Horace McCoy. Film roles include Rival, directed Marcus Lenz, Stranger by Dmitro Tomashpolskiy, as well as the current TV series Suicide by Harold Franklin.

Golenko Maxim Georgievich is an award winning Ukrainian director of theatre and cinema. Since 2016 he works as the artistic director of the independent Wild Theater and as the Executive Director of the Odessa Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater. In the last 15 years Georgievich created over 40 performances in Ukranian state and independent theaters in Mykolaiv, Rivne, Kolomyia, Luhansk, and Kyiv. In 2016 he staged at the Theater Magdeburg (Germany) Eyelashes, based on the play by Natalia Vorozhbyt as part of the Wild East project.​

The Time of Corona offered conversations on theatre, performance and art during the pandemic featuring with more than 200 theater artists from over 50 countries. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, writers, and academics talked daily during the week for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. In the summer of 2021 Segal Talks continued to focus on Theatre, Performance and The Political, the Segal Center's 2023 New York International Festival of the Arts Project and the 2022 Center's Public Park Project. During the pandemic The Segal Center was for a long period globally the only theatre institution creating new, original, daily content for the global field of theater and performance five days a week. Currently the Center is preparing the 4th edition of the Segal Center's global Film Festival on Theatre and Performance.

SEGAL TALKS are free, open access, without ads