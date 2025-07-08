Maren Morris to Headline The Soho Sessions in the Hamptons at Stephen Talkhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Soho Sessions will return to the Hamptons with a rare intimate performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Maren Morris at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on August 25, 2025. While The Soho Sessions is typically an invitation-only music series held at an elegantly intimate loft in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, this special Hamptons edition opens its doors to the public for one night only.

Morris has earned critical and commercial acclaim for her boundary-pushing sound, blending country, soul, and pop. She is known for chart-topping hits like “The Middle,” “My Church,” and “Circles Around This Town." Doors will open at 7:30 PM for the general public, with the show beginning at 8:30 PM. Tickets are on sale here.

The evening will support Music Will, the largest nonprofit music education program for schools in the United States. Through its innovative modern band curriculum, Music Will expands student participation in school music programs and helps drive long-term academic, social, and emotional growth. The organization aims to reach 10 million students annually through its nationally scaled programming by 2030.

The event is sponsored by The FLAG Art Foundation, a New York City-based nonprofit exhibition space that mounts thematic contemporary art exhibitions centering on emerging and established artists from around the globe. FLAG was founded 18 years ago by Investor and philanthropists Glenn and Amanda Fuhrman.

As with every edition, The Soho Sessions continues its mission of using live music to drive meaningful change. The series is produced by RWE Partners, founded by Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter, and has featured standout performances from artists like Paul Simon, Kate Hudson, Marcus King, Gary Clark Jr., Amos Lee, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Haynes, among others. The Soho Sessions has supported causes ranging from mental health and medical research to food insecurity and gun safety. Since its inception, RWE Partners has raised more than $75 million through affiliated events over the past decade.

This August’s performance marks a return to Stephen Talkhouse for The Soho Sessions, following last summer’s sold-out show with Marcus King. Known for its rich musical legacy and small-club charm, Talkhouse offers the perfect backdrop for this uniquely intimate concert experience with Morris.