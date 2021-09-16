Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, & More Join New Hulu Pilot CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN MURDER & MAYHEM

Hulu has announced that Mandy Patinkin will star in Career Opportunities in Murder & Mayhem, a new pilot for the streaming service. Jagged Little Pill star Lauren Patten is also set to take part in the pilot.

Deadline reports that the pilot is penned by Stumptown's Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams and will be directed by Marc Webb. Also joining the cast are Violett Beane, Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou, and Rahul Kohli.

Career Opportunities in Murder & Mayhem (Working Title) asks how one can solve a murder in a post-fact world. While on a ocean liner sailing the Mediterranean with wealthy and powerful figures, everyone is hiding something. The "World's Once Greatest Detective", played by Patinkin, sets to uncover which of the passengers on board committed a recent murder.

Mandy has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theatre, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award® for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest, Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.

Lauren Patten originated the role of Jo in American Repertory Theatre's production and Broadway production of Jagged Little Pill. Other theatre credits include: the Broadway production of Fun Home, The Wolves (Obie and Drama Desk winner), and Steven Levenson's Days of Rage. Film and television credits include: "Blue Bloods," "The Good Fight," "Succession," The Big Sick.