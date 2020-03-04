Malpaso Dance Company Will Return to The Joyce This Spring

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) will continue its long-standing artistic exchange with Cuba as they welcome the return of Malpaso Dance Company. Last seen as part of The Joyce's Cuba Festival in 2019, the Havana-based company will again heat-up The Joyce Theater from March 24-29. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Malpaso Dance Company returns to The Joyce this spring with four works that showcase the company's dedication to classical training and amplifying Cuban voices in the world of dance. This Joyce Theater Production includes woman with water, a reimagined version of Mats Eks's intimate piece that was originally created on renowned ballerina Sylvie Guillem. Created in an artistic exchange with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Robyn Mineko Williams's Elemental is a beguiling exploration of movement across cultures, blending together the rich histories and influences of Cuban dancers with an American choreographer. Rounding out the program will be two in-house works, both featuring live accompaniment by Grammy-winning composer and pianist Arturo O'Farrill: a seductive pas de deux by Malpaso dancer and co-founder Daileidys Carrazana, Duo de la Escoba - Revisited is based on the classic Cuban dance by the late renowned Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso; and El Otro, a beautiful and touching new work for three dancers by Malpaso's acclaimed Artistic Direcor Osnel Delgado.

In the eight short years since its establishment in 2012, Malpaso Dance Company has already become one of the most sought after Cuban dance companies with a growing international profile. Emphasizing a collaborative creative process, Malpaso is committed to working with top international choreographers while also nurturing new voices in Cuban choreography. The company tours with 12 dancers and is led by its original three founders: resident choreographer and Artistic Director Osnel Delgado, Executive Director Fernando Sáez, and dancer and co-founder Daileidys Carrazana. An Associate Company of Joyce Theater Productions, Malpaso-together with The Joyce-has commissioned original works from a number of prominent North American choreographers, including Ronald K. Brown (Why You Follow), Trey McIntyre (Under Fire), Aszure Barton (Indomitable Waltz) and Emmy Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Face the Torrent). As a means of foregrounding Cuban choreographers, Malpaso has also recently presented world premiere works by company members Beatriz Garcia, Abel Rojo, and Daileidys Carrazana.

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for over three decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and The Joyce renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and to outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances for audiences in excess of 150,000.





