Mallory King from Tuacahn Center for the Arts Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Mallory King, currently starring as Lily St. Regis in Tuacahn Center for the Arts' production of Annie, is taking over our Instagram story today! She'll be taking our followers behind-the-scenes at Annie, along with a look at rehearsals for the regional premiere of School of Rock!

Part of Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Utah's cultural hub, Tuacahn Amphitheatre is the gem of Ivins! Nestled in amongst breathtaking scenery, this astounding venue has staged over 50 major musical theatre productions and has seen world-famous artists, including Willie Nelson, Martina McBride, Heart, Amy Grant, Colby Caillat, Air Supply, Foreigner, Kenny Loggins, Brian Reagan, Jay Leno, REO Speedwagon and many more, gracing the stage through its infamous fall and spring concert series!

A stunning 1,920-seat outdoor theatre, Tuacahn Amphitheatre has been captivating audiences for over two decades with its state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems and its unique "water magic"! With its distinctively beautiful setting, spectacular productions and sell out shows, year after year, it's no wonder Tuacahn Amphitheatre is Utah's premier spot for entertainment!

About Mallory

Tour/Ship Credits: Annie (Lily St. Regis, Troika), Legally Blonde (Serena, NCL). Favorite Regional Credits: Guys & Dolls (Ens, Fulton Theatre), Singin' in the Rain (Ens, Maine State Music Theatre), Marvelous Wonderettes (Suzy, Farmers Alley Theatre), I Love A Piano (Eileen, Farmers Alley Theatre), ...Spelling Bee (Olive, Bigfork Summer Playhouse), ...Charlie Brown (Sally, Bigfork Summer Playhouse). BFA Western Michigan University. www.malloryking.com

About Tuacahn's Annie

Annie will charm your heart in adventure after adventure, foiling Miss Hannigan and finding a new home with Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace, and a loveable mutt named Sandy. Along with our Annie, our Orphans are immensely talented, with great energy, and have been working hard in this "Hard Knock Life" to put on an incredible show for you. Annie runs now - Jul. 10 in the Tuacahn Amphitheatre. For information, log onto www.tuacahn.org or call 435-652-3300.

About Tuacahn's School of Rock

School of Rock follows slacker Dewey Finn as he turns a class of straight-A students into an all-conquering rock band! This family-friendly show, based on the cult film, features the first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on-stage! Bring the whole family and find out if they will win the Battle of the Bands! School of Rock runs July 17 - Oct. 22 in the outdoor Amphitheatre at Tuacahn. For information, log onto www.tuacahn.org or call 435-652-3300