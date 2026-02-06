Makana To Perform LEI KUKUI At MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present MAKANA in concert in the McCoy Studio Theater on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale to MACC members only on Wednesday, February 4, and to the general public on Friday, February 6.

Summoning his broad influences and kumu lineage, Makana weaves an intimate evening of uplifting and diverse song, stringing together mele and moʻolelo with newly-invented and handed-down slack key tunings, styles and untold stories. Rooted in all things Hawaiian yet ripe with cultural diversity, this rare performance draws from his beloved classics as well as unheard, unreleased repertoire. Join Makana for a night of music to kindle the flames of culture, resilience and a path forward.

Makana has dedicated his life to perpetuating and expanding the realm of Hawaiian slack key guitar. A student of Bobby Moderow Jr. and slack key legends Raymond Kāne and Sonny Chillingworth, Makana's virtuosic slack key guitar playing and instantly recognizable voice stand at the intersection of folk tradition and cultural avant-gardism. His songs have been featured on multiple Grammy-nominated records, his music is ubiquitous on social platforms (over 1 billion impressions), and his dedication to communities throughout Hawaiʻi has touched countless lives. The NY Times calls him “dazzling” and Esquire magazine has referred to Makana as “one of the greatest living players” of Hawaiian slack key guitar. His music transcends category and trend, and his onstage musical presence is- although purely acoustic- nothing short of symphonic.

In keeping with the MACC's dedication to supporting the ongoing needs for victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets are $47, $57, and $77. Ticket prices include all taxes & fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount and a 50% discount for children under 12. Prices increase on the day of the show. To become a MACC member and receive a discount on tickets, log on to MauiArts.org/membership.

All ticket sales are online only at www.mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Tuesday through Friday.