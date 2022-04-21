Magical Mystery Girls Beatles Tribute Band & Music Historian Kenneth Womack Join Forces For “Rooftop Concert” Show

Wonderwall Communications will present "I've Got a Feeling: A Celebration of the Beatles' Rooftop Concert" featuring the Magical Mystery Girls, America's premier all-female Beatles tribute band, and Kenneth Womack, author and world-renowned authority on the Beatles and their enduring cultural influence. This special event will take place Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2 pm (doors at 1 pm) at The Cutting Room.

The Magical Mystery Girls originally formed in 2017 as a "supergroup" of female performers to commemorate the Beatles' landmark Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album, and the response was so overwhelming that they kept the band together, going on to play to sell-out crowds at festivals, concert venues and clubs throughout the mid-Atlantic. Their attention to detail in recreating the Beatles' songs is staggering. This show will feature a performance of the entire "Rooftop Concert," which originally took place in January 1969 atop the Apple Building in London, as well as some other popular selections.

Kenneth Womack, PhD, is the author of a two-volume biography on Beatles producer George Martin, Solid State: The Story of Abbey Road and the End of the Beatles, and John Lennon, 1980: The Last Days in the Life. In a multimedia, interactive presentation including rare clips and videos (in between the Magical Mystery Girls' sets), Womack will trace the story of how the Rooftop Concert came to happen.

"You will become aware of many hitherto unknown facts about the making of the music," says legendary engineer, producer and musician Alan Parsons (who was present for the Rooftop Concert), in the foreword to Solid State.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. The Cutting Room is located at 44 East 32nd St. in Manhattan.

For more about the band, please visit MagicalMysteryGirls.com and for more about Kenneth Womack, visit EverythingFabFour.com or WonderwallComm.com.