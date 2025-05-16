MY TONGUE IS A BLADE Performance Installation Comes to the Irish Museum Of Modern Art

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In June, Brooklyn-based Sweat Variant / Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born, acclaimed for their highly experimental, formally inventive cross-disciplinary work, will present my tongue is a blade, a new durational performance installation at IMMA (Irish Museum of Modern Art) in Dublin. The performance will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 14-15, from 2pm to 5pm, in the Baroque Chapel at IMMA.

my tongue is a blade is a three-hour durational movement practice that is a work with relation, memory, and reflection. It asks: What are the limits of our attention and how does that test the strength of our bonds? Three performers commit to remembering each other, holding each other, bearing each other, and sustaining the world that contains them. This rich visual and sonic landscape is an invitation to the audience to witness this practice and resonate within it.

The piece continues themes of embodied inheritance also explored in Sweat Variant's acclaimed let slip, hold sway and adaku trilogy. With a confluence of middles and beginnings, but no end, a movement moves in difference across the bodies of the performers. my tongue is a blade will be performed by Okwui Okpokwasili with Bria Bacon, who recently performed in Sweat Variant's let slip, hold sway at the Whitney Museum in NYC, and Dublin-based performer Alessandra Azeviche.

Sweat Variant's performance at IMMA is supported by the Sam Gilliam Foundation. The Sam Gilliam Foundation is a primary resource on the pioneering abstract artist Sam Gilliam and carries his legacy forward by supporting visual artists who, like Gilliam, push boundaries and grapple with the pressing issues of our time. IMMA is presenting for the first time in Ireland a solo exhibition by Sam Gilliam (1933 – 2022), one of the great innovators in post-war American painting. The exhibition Sam Gilliam: Sewing Fields runs at IMMA from 13 June 2025 to 25 January 2026.