MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Return to Broadway on April 14

Mrs. Doubtfire will re-open on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St, NYC) on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Mrs. Doubtfire had previously announced its suspension through March 14.

Producer Kevin McCollum said, "When we closed on January 9 we started working on a plan to re-open as soon as we could with the hope of providing long-term employment for everyone who works on Mrs. Doubtfire and for an extended run of the show."

"I am beyond grateful the support of the extraordinary cast, crew, orchestra and creative team, along with the Roundabout Theatre Company, operators of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, who really want the show to be back and running, delighting audiences from around the world."

Mrs. Doubtfire played three preview performances before being shut down on March 12, 2020 by government order in response to the COVID pandemic. Performances of Mrs. Doubtfire resumed on October 21, 2021 and stopped again on January 9, 2022.

Mrs. Doubtfire premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in December, 2019. Extended by popular demand, the Seattle engagement shattered the record for a new musical in the history of the 5th Avenue Theatre, selling more than $4.7M in tickets and playing to more than 75,000 people in just 42 performances.

Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com. Audience members currently holding tickets March 15 - April 13 can exchange for a later date. Ticketholders may contact their point of purchase for exchanges.

Mrs. Doubtfire officially opened on December 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, delayed 18 months by the government-mandated shut-down of Broadway.

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Make-up & Prosthetics Designer Tommy Kurzman.

Mrs. Doubtfire is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Mrs. Doubtfire is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.