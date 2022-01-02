MRS. DOUBTFIRE Suspends Performances Through March 14th

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, directed by Jerry Zaks, will take a hiatus on Broadway from January 10 to March 14, 2022 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St, NYC).

Tickets for Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway are now on sale at Telecharge.com and more tickets will go on sale this week for performances through November 20, 2022.

Audience members currently holding tickets March 15 or later will keep their locations. Anyone with tickets during the hiatus can exchange for a later date or get a complete refund from point of purchase.

Mrs. Doubtfire opened on December 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, delayed 18 months by the government-mandated shut-down of Broadway. The New York Daily News called Mrs. Doubtfire, "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy that Broadway needs."

Rob McClure who heads the company in the title role was praised for a "star-making performance" by the Hollywood Reporter and the Chicago Tribune called director Jerry Zaks "a National Treasure," going on to say: "Long may he keep making us laugh!"

Producer Kevin McCollum said, "The first few months of a brand new Broadway show are an extraordinarily delicate and important period of time. With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mrs. Doubtfire would have to close permanently if the production didn't take drastic, pro-active measures."

"Out of concern for the potential long-term employment of everyone who works on Mrs. Doubtfire, and the extended run of the show, we have decided that following the January 9 performance, the production will close for nine weeks, returning on March 15."

"Mrs. Doubtfire has been in development for six years. We are doing everything in our power to keep the virus from prematurely ending our run on Broadway. By taking this break we can afford to launch an extended run starting in March."

"Finally, I would like to express my profound and unending admiration for our extraordinary cast, crew, orchestra, creative team, and entire company. They have risen to every challenge thrown at them over the last two years with a remarkable amount of resilience, good humor, grit, and love for one another. They embody the indomitable spirit of Broadway. I cannot wait for audiences to continue to enjoy what they have created in March!"

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro (Waitress); Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp (Tina); Scenic Designer David Korins (Hamilton); Costume Designer Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical); Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg (Pretty Woman); Sound Designer Brian Ronan (Mean Girls); Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown (Moulin Rouge! The Musical); and Make-up Designer Tommy Kurzman (All My Sons).

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.

Prior to Broadway, Mrs. Doubtfire had a spectacular run at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in 2019. Extended by popular demand, the Seattle engagement shattered the record for the bestselling new musical in the history of The 5th Avenue Theatre, selling over $4.7M worth of tickets and playing to more than 75,000 people in just 42 performances.

Mrs. Doubtfire is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Mrs. Doubtfire is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

Mrs. Doubtfire will follow New York State, City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members who enter the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. This may include, but will not be limited to, the following COVID-19 Safety Measures: wearing a properly fitted mask at all times while on the premises, temperature checks prior to entering theatre, certifying whether you have been exposed to COVID-19 prior to entering the theatre, social distancing when reasonable, and contact tracing.

The ventilation system in the Stephen Sondheim Theatre auditorium is equipped with MERV 15 filtration, and, in addition to rigorous cleaning and sanitation, Roundabout Theatre Company will continue to implement applicable health and safety protocols based on government and industry guidance.