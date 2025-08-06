MOVE|NYC| Young Professionals Ensemble to Present LET’S. MOVE. NOW.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MOVE|NYC| Co-Founders Chanel DaSilva and Nigel Campbell, along with Executive Director Niya Nicholson, have announced LET’S. MOVE. NOW., a weekend of concerts by the Young Professionals Ensemble, taking place Saturday, August 23 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday, August 24 at 2 p.m. (preceded by a Champagne Brunch at noon) at New York Live Arts (219 West 19th Street, NYC).

These performances celebrate the culmination of the 2025 MOVE|NYC| Summer Intensive, a tuition-free, three-week program for young dancers ages 13–18 in the organization's Young Professionals Program. The initiative provides pre-professional training and mentorship for students with exceptional potential, helping prepare them for careers in dance and post-secondary study.

“This intensive propels each dancer toward the next phase of their artistic development,” said Chanel DaSilva, MOVE|NYC| Co-Founder and CEO of Strategy & New Initiatives. Nigel Campbell, Artistic Director and CEO of Programming & Artist Development, added, “We are thrilled to present these world premieres and showcase the future of dance—diverse, rigorous, and reflective of the world we live in.”

The concerts will feature six commissioned world premieres by Princess Grace Award winners Keerati Jinakunwhiphat, Roderick George, and Tamisha Guy; Broadway veteran Shonica Gooden; Young Professionals alum Carlos Franquiz; and NYC choreographer Ian DaSilva.

Tickets are $35 for concert-only admission or $100 for the 10th Anniversary Champagne Brunch and Concert on August 24. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit movenyc.nyc/events.

Founded in 2015, MOVE|NYC| is a nationally recognized civic arts and social justice organization that works to cultivate a more inclusive and equitable dance industry through access to professional development, mentorship, and transformative artistic experiences.