Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Offer Onsite Painting Sessions Beginning in February

MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Offer Onsite Painting Sessions Beginning in February

Art enthusiasts will have their moment to surround themselves with moving Monet visuals and curated music to create their own impressionist masterpieces.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience will offer unique painting experiences for patrons inside the immersive gallery at 30 Wall Street. Upcoming painting sessions are scheduled for February 7 and February 22, 2023, in collaboration with Unarthodox and Tipsy Painters.

Art enthusiasts will have their moment to surround themselves with moving Monet visuals and curated music to create their own impressionist masterpieces. This is not a class, but an immersive, exploratory painting experience where you will get to reconnect, express and be present.

No painting experience is required, just your willingness to explore your inner creativity. Learn with other Monet lovers, and be guided by an experienced painter who will teach the basics of color mixing and paint.

TICKET INFORMATION

Painting sessions begin at 6:45 p.m. and ticket purchase includes access to the entire immersive exhibition.

February 7 - UNARTHODOX Immersive Painting Experience inside Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience:

www.unarthodox.as.me/monet-garden

Paint Monet's "Waterlilies"

February 22 - TIPSY PAINTERS Stelnik Art Soiree inside Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monets-immersive-experience-paintn-sip-inside-monets-garden-tickets-515367336577

Paint Monet's "San Maggiore by Twilight"

ABOUT MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

"This exhibition welcomes all demographics and has no language barriers, making the diverse city of New York the ideal home for Monet's Garden. Whether you're a Claude Monet scholar or this is your first exposure to his work, this exhibit continues to deliver new layers of understanding about one of the true visual genius of the 20th century," said Roman Beranek, Creative Director.

The experience begins where Monet, "The Founder of Impressionism", created his great works. The term "Impressionism" is derived from the title of Monet's painting Impression, soleil levant, exhibited in the 1874 ("exhibition of rejects"), initiated by Monet. The experience includes the staging of Monet's bridge and world-famous garden landscape in Giverny, Normandy.

The water lily paintings, the towering culmination of Monet's creative work, are presented as the finale of the experience. The entire room transforms into a gigantic water lily pond, creating placing visitors right in the center of an infinite dreamscape.

The result is a complete immersion into Monet's paintings, and also in his perceptions, techniques and ways of conceiving his art. Monet's central themes of light, shadow, wind, and the element of water as a reflective surface are integrated and woven into visual poetry with the use of state-of-the-art technology.

The concept for Monet's Garden was developed by the Swiss creative lab Immersive Art AG in cooperation with Alegria Entertainment Inc. With concurrent exhibitions in Berlin, Hamburg, Mülheim, Stuttgart, Vienna and Zurich, there are also upcoming European engagements in Munich, Malmö, and London. A U.S. national tour for Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience will be planned for 2023.

The narration is available for patrons in English, Spanish, French,

Chinese (Mandarin) and Japanese.

EXHIBITION HOURS

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the exhibition are on-sale now at www.monetsgarden.venuetix.com.

Tickets range in price from $25 for kids, $28 for students, $45 to $47 for VIP Flex tickets, which comes with priority access, flexible admission. Basic timed tickets begin at $35.00 weekdays, $39.00 weekends.




Related Stories
THEATER CAMP Starring Ben Platt & More to Get Theatrical Release Photo
THEATER CAMP Starring Ben Platt & More to Get Theatrical Release
Theatre Camp, which stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and more, is slated to be acquired by Fox Searchlight, which would guarantee a theatrical release. Searchlight is in final talks to close a $10 million deal on the film. The movie recently had a successful premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.
Video: Happy Birthday, Chita Rivera! Photo
Video: Happy Birthday, Chita Rivera!
Happy Birthday to Broadway legend Chita Rivera
KIMBERLY AKIMBO To Host Album Listening Party at Wollman Rink Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO To Host Album Listening Party at Wollman Rink
In advance of the Original Broadway Cast Recording release, KIMBERLY AKIMBO will celebrate the album with an exclusive first listen at Wollman Rink on Friday, February 10 from 5pm to 7pm. See how to purchase tickets!
Kids’ Night on Broadway to Return to New York City in March Photo
Kids’ Night on Broadway to Return to New York City in March
Kids’ Night on Broadway will return to New York City on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Learn about Kids' Night on Broadway, how to get young audiences involved, and more.

More Hot Stories For You


Watch: THEATRE CAMP Film, Starring Ben Platt and More, Premieres at Sundance Film FestivalWatch: THEATRE CAMP Film, Starring Ben Platt and More, Premieres at Sundance Film Festival
January 23, 2023

Theatre Camp, which stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and more, recently had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The film was met with a standing ovation, according to videos on social media. Members of the cast took the stage and surprised the audience with a musical performance during the festival.
Jodi Benson and Daughter Delaney Benson Will Lead Production of GYPSY in FloridaJodi Benson and Daughter Delaney Benson Will Lead Production of GYPSY in Florida
January 23, 2023

Jodi Benson will star alongside her daughter, Delaney Benson, in a production of Gypsy in Florida.
What's On Tour? A Guide to Currently Running and Upcoming National Touring ProductionsWhat's On Tour? A Guide to Currently Running and Upcoming National Touring Productions
January 22, 2023

Favorites like Hamilton, Wicked, Anastasia, and Beetlejuice have already announced planned stops around the country. Want to know what's on tour now, or coming soon to a theatre near you? Enjoy Broadway locally with BroadwayWorld's full list of Broadway National Tours in 2023. 
Primary Stages Artistic Director Andrew Leynse Has Passed AwayPrimary Stages Artistic Director Andrew Leynse Has Passed Away
January 20, 2023

According to various sources, Primary Stages Artistic Director Andrew Leynse has passed away due to complications from an infection.
VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Duet Ariana Grande's 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' CoverVIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Duet Ariana Grande's 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Cover
January 20, 2023

Watch Kristin Chenoweth duet Ariana Grande's 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' cover on TikTok.
share