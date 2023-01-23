MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Offer Onsite Painting Sessions Beginning in February

Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience will offer unique painting experiences for patrons inside the immersive gallery at 30 Wall Street. Upcoming painting sessions are scheduled for February 7 and February 22, 2023, in collaboration with Unarthodox and Tipsy Painters.

Art enthusiasts will have their moment to surround themselves with moving Monet visuals and curated music to create their own impressionist masterpieces. This is not a class, but an immersive, exploratory painting experience where you will get to reconnect, express and be present.



No painting experience is required, just your willingness to explore your inner creativity. Learn with other Monet lovers, and be guided by an experienced painter who will teach the basics of color mixing and paint.

TICKET INFORMATION

Painting sessions begin at 6:45 p.m. and ticket purchase includes access to the entire immersive exhibition.

February 7 - UNARTHODOX Immersive Painting Experience inside Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience:

www.unarthodox.as.me/monet-garden

Paint Monet's "Waterlilies"

February 22 - TIPSY PAINTERS Stelnik Art Soiree inside Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monets-immersive-experience-paintn-sip-inside-monets-garden-tickets-515367336577

Paint Monet's "San Maggiore by Twilight"

ABOUT MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

"This exhibition welcomes all demographics and has no language barriers, making the diverse city of New York the ideal home for Monet's Garden. Whether you're a Claude Monet scholar or this is your first exposure to his work, this exhibit continues to deliver new layers of understanding about one of the true visual genius of the 20th century," said Roman Beranek, Creative Director.

The experience begins where Monet, "The Founder of Impressionism", created his great works. The term "Impressionism" is derived from the title of Monet's painting Impression, soleil levant, exhibited in the 1874 ("exhibition of rejects"), initiated by Monet. The experience includes the staging of Monet's bridge and world-famous garden landscape in Giverny, Normandy.

The water lily paintings, the towering culmination of Monet's creative work, are presented as the finale of the experience. The entire room transforms into a gigantic water lily pond, creating placing visitors right in the center of an infinite dreamscape.

The result is a complete immersion into Monet's paintings, and also in his perceptions, techniques and ways of conceiving his art. Monet's central themes of light, shadow, wind, and the element of water as a reflective surface are integrated and woven into visual poetry with the use of state-of-the-art technology.

The concept for Monet's Garden was developed by the Swiss creative lab Immersive Art AG in cooperation with Alegria Entertainment Inc. With concurrent exhibitions in Berlin, Hamburg, Mülheim, Stuttgart, Vienna and Zurich, there are also upcoming European engagements in Munich, Malmö, and London. A U.S. national tour for Monet's Garden The Immersive Experience will be planned for 2023.

The narration is available for patrons in English, Spanish, French,

Chinese (Mandarin) and Japanese.

EXHIBITION HOURS

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the exhibition are on-sale now at www.monetsgarden.venuetix.com.

Tickets range in price from $25 for kids, $28 for students, $45 to $47 for VIP Flex tickets, which comes with priority access, flexible admission. Basic timed tickets begin at $35.00 weekdays, $39.00 weekends.