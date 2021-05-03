Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MODERN DANCE 101 Announced at Theatre at St. Jeans

Featuring dances by Ruth St. Denis and Ted Shawn, the Mother and Father of American Modern Dance.

May. 3, 2021  

"Modern Dance 101," a program of rarely seen works by Ruth St. Denis and Ted Shawn, regarded as the Mother and Father of American Modern Dance, will be presented September 30-October 3, 2021 at the Theatre at St. Jeans, 150 East 76th Street, NYC.

Arthur Aviles, former member of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance and founder of BAAD!, will perform "Danse Americaine," (1923, Shawn); i??Tadej Brdnik, former principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, will perform "Gnossienne" (1917, Shawn); Pei-Ju Chien-Pott, former principal dancer and current guest artist with the Martha Graham Dance Co, will perform "A Javanese Court Dancer" (1926, St. Denis); Christine Dakin, longtime principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, will perform "Waltz/Liebestraum" (1922, St. Denis); Nina Jirka, member of the Vanaver Caravan, will perform "The Legend of the Peacock" staged for the Vanaver Caravan by Jane Sherman (1914, Ruth St. Denis); Valentina Kozlova, former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet, will perform "Incense" (1906, St. Denis); Bradley Shelver, Metropolitan Opera Ballet principal, will perform "Japanese Spear Dance" (1919, Shawn); Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble, principal custodian of the works of Anna Sokolow, will perform the trio "Choeur Danse" (1926, Shawn); Limon Institute dancers will open the program with "Floor Plastique" (1916, Shawn), taught and coached by Henning Rubsam. i??Jonathan Howard Katz, i??pianist/composer, director of Periapsis Music and Dance.

