MODERN DANCE 101 Announced at Theatre at St. Jeans

"Modern Dance 101," a program of rarely seen works by Ruth St. Denis and Ted Shawn, regarded as the Mother and Father of American Modern Dance, will be presented September 30-October 3, 2021 at the Theatre at St. Jeans, 150 East 76th Street, NYC.

Arthur Aviles, former member of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance and founder of BAAD!, will perform "Danse Americaine," (1923, Shawn); i??Tadej Brdnik, former principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, will perform "Gnossienne" (1917, Shawn); Pei-Ju Chien-Pott, former principal dancer and current guest artist with the Martha Graham Dance Co, will perform "A Javanese Court Dancer" (1926, St. Denis); Christine Dakin, longtime principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, will perform "Waltz/Liebestraum" (1922, St. Denis); Nina Jirka, member of the Vanaver Caravan, will perform "The Legend of the Peacock" staged for the Vanaver Caravan by Jane Sherman (1914, Ruth St. Denis); Valentina Kozlova, former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet, will perform "Incense" (1906, St. Denis); Bradley Shelver, Metropolitan Opera Ballet principal, will perform "Japanese Spear Dance" (1919, Shawn); Sokolow Theatre/Dance Ensemble, principal custodian of the works of Anna Sokolow, will perform the trio "Choeur Danse" (1926, Shawn); Limon Institute dancers will open the program with "Floor Plastique" (1916, Shawn), taught and coached by Henning Rubsam. i??Jonathan Howard Katz, i??pianist/composer, director of Periapsis Music and Dance.

Program subject to change.