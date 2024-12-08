MOANA 2 Hits Lifetime Domestic Gross of First Film After 10 Days; WICKED Numbers Remain Strong

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to the Hollywood Reporter, Moana 2 has hit $600 million globally in its second weekend, ahead of the first film's $582 million at current exchange rates. Wicked has also hit $34.9 million in 3,885 theatres in its third weekend, reaching a total domestic gross of $320.5 million as of Sunday.

Moana remains at number one in box office grosses in its second weekend, hitting an estimated $52 million in 4,300 theatres in North America. It also officially passed the lifetime domestic gross of Moana in only 10 days.

In its opening week, “Moana 2” shattered numerous box office records including the biggest 5-day opening of all time, the biggest Thanksgiving debut and Thanksgiving weekend (3-day and 5-day), the biggest Thanksgiving day, and the biggest Black Friday ever.

After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced. The voice cast also includes Hualālai Chung as Moni, Rose Matafeo as Loto, David Fane as Kele, Awhimai Fraser as Matangi, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Rachel House as Gramma Tala, Gerald Faitala Ramsey as Tautai Vasa, and Alan Tudyk as Heihei. Opening in 4,200 U.S. theaters on Nov. 27, “Moana 2” is directed by Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller and David G. Derrick Jr., from a script by Disney Animation Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush and Ledoux Miller. The film is produced by Yvett Merino and Christina Chen and executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.

“Moana 2” features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.