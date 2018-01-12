MISS SAIGON Star Jon Jon Briones Stars in New NPR Kids' Podcast

Miss Saigon may be set to close on Broadway, but fans can experience the tremendous talent of Jon Jon Briones (Engineer) long after the curtain goes down, through Circle Round: the new podcast from WBUR, Boston's NPR news station.

Jon Jon Briones stars alongside Lou Diamond Phillips in a modern retelling of the Filipino folktale, "Why The Ocean is Salty." Briones portrays the evil brother whose jealousy gets the better of him... and, as legend has it, leads to the ocean filling up with salt!

Circle Round adapts classic folktales into radio plays for listeners aged 4-94, replete with original music and sound design, and notable performers from the stage and screen playing the lead roles. Other celebrity stars have included Jason Alexander, Kathryn Hahn, Taran Killam, Jon Cryer and Sela Ward.

You can listen to Jon Jon Briones in "Why The Ocean is Salty" here: http://www.wbur.org/circleround/2017/09/26/why-the-ocean-is-salty-circle-round

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Art by Sabina Hahn





Related Articles