MCC Theater's WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Adds Performance for Final Week

Which Way to the Stage has added an extra performance to their final week at MCC Theater - Sunday, June 5 at 7pm. The performance schedule for the final week is now:

Tuesday May 31 at 7pm

Wednesday June 1 at 7pm

Thursday June 2 at 7pm

Friday June 3 at 8pm

Saturday June 4 at 2pm & 8pm

Sunday June 5 at 2pm & 7pm

The cast of Which Way To The Stage includes Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Max Jenkins (Unnatural Acts), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty).

The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star. But the experience they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever.