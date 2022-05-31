Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MCC Theater's WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE Adds Performance for Final Week

The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star.

May. 31, 2022 Â 

Which Way To The Stage

Which Way to the Stage has added an extra performance to their final week at MCC Theater - Sunday, June 5 at 7pm. The performance schedule for the final week is now:

Tuesday May 31 at 7pm

Wednesday June 1 at 7pm

Thursday June 2 at 7pm

Friday June 3 at 8pm

Saturday June 4 at 2pm & 8pm

Sunday June 5 at 2pm & 7pm

The cast of Which Way To The Stage includes Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Max Jenkins (Unnatural Acts), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty).

The year is 2015 and Jeff and Judy are right where they're supposed to be: waiting outside the stage door of If/Then to get an autograph from the star. But the experience they have while they wait will change the course of their decades-long friendship forever.





