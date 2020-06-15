MCC Theater to Broadcast Rescheduled LIVE LABS: ONE ACT Production of PUES NADA on Wednesday, June 17
MCC Theater announced their latest LIVE LABS: ONE ACTS production of Aziza Barnes' Pues Nada will be presented on Wednesday, June 17 at 5:30 pm free on MCC Theater's YouTube Channel.
The reading of the play will feature Ito Aghayere, Alfie Fuller, Karen Pittman and Kara Young, under the direction of Whitney White.
Two black femmes tend bar in East L.A. until the crack of dawn, unable to leave or sleep due to a plastered ex-employee, who refuses to go home. But is she the only reason no one will be sleeping tonight? Streaming live, the reading will be followed by a post-show talkback with the creative team. The reading will remain on You Tube until Saturday, June 20 at 11:59 pm for viewings.
For information https://mcctheater.org/tix/livelabs-oneacts/
