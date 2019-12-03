MCC Theater Sets Date for 20th Annual MISCAST Gala Honoring Oscar Isaac and Susan Raanan

MCC Theater (Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) has just announced that this year's Miscast gala, an annual showstopper of the theater season, is set for Monday, April 6, 2020, at The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center (311 West 34th Street), and will honor Golden Globe award winner and MCC Theater alum, Oscar Isaac.

"Vanity Fair called Oscar 'the best dang actor of his generation,' and we couldn't agree more here at MCC. He's a powerhouse on screen and on stage, as we learned firsthand back in 2008 when he was in Grace at MCC. We're thrilled to be honoring his commitment to the craft and the theater community on the whole," said Bernie Telsey, Co-Artistic Director of MCC Theater.

In addition, MCC Theater will honor Board Chair Susan Raanan for her years of leadership at the organization.

"Susan has been a great leader, friend, confidant, and mentor to all of us at MCC. We would not be here in this beautiful new space if it wasn't for her faith in us, her generous support, and her commitment to our mission. Her strength is exhibited by her ability to listen and then interpret what she's heard into actionable wisdom. It's a profound gift and MCC is the better for it. I for one am eternally grateful as she has made me a better Artistic Director & human being," said Bob LuPone, Co-Artistic Director of MCC Theater.

Finally, MCC Theater will honor Alexander Lambie & Cesar Rosado with 2020 MCC Theater Youth Company Alumni Awards. Former members of the Youth Company, both Lambie & Rosado remain singularly active in MCC's education programming as educators, artists, and mentors for current Youth Company programs.

"Every single one of our education programs, from our Playwriting Lab to our Performance Lab to our Ambassadors program, to our alumni programming, has been made better in one way or another by Cesar or Lambie. They are amazing connectors, generous volunteers, and we're so glad we get to highlight both of them and their achievements this year at Miscast," said Will Cantler, Co-Artistic Director of MCC Theater.

MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

Proceeds from Miscast 2020 will support MCC Theater's mission to develop and produce exciting work Off-Broadway, as well as its Youth Company and partnerships with New York City public high schools, and MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

Last year, Miscast 2019 honored Laura Linney.

Performers from past years include: Uzo Aduba, Sara Bareilles, Beth Behrs, Megan Hilty, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Benanti, Jesse L. Martin, Zosia Mamet, Kelli O'Hara, Aaron Tveit, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jane Krakowski, Jennifer Nettles, and many others. Special guests have included, Andy Cohen, Charles Busch, Helen Mirren, Lewis Black, Chris Noth, Edward Albee, Kathleen Turner, Jerry Stiller, Mo Rocca, Isaac Mizrahi, and many more.

For more information visit: https://mcctheater.org/





