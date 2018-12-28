MARY POPPINS RETURNS to Receive 'Ensemble Performance Award' From the Palm Springs Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is set to honor the cast of "Mary Poppins Returns" with the Ensemble Performance Award, according to Variety.

The honor will be presented at the festival's Film Awards Gala on January 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The event will be attended by some of the film's cast, including Emily Blunt, Pixie Davies, Nathanael Salah and Joel Dawson. are expected to attend the event, where Rob Marshall, the film's director, will present the award.

"'Mary Poppins Returns is a happy film, that re-creates the magic and adventure of the first film," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. "In this outstanding sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family as they race to keep the bank's executives from foreclosing on their home. Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda lead an excellent ensemble cast that also includes Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Dick Van Dyke, Angela Lansbury and many others."

The festival, now in its 30th edition, runs from January 3 to January 14.

Past recipients of the Ensemble Performance Award include "Argo," "American Hustle," "The Big Short," "Hidden Figures," "The Imitation Game" and "The Social Network."

