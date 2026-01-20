Lynn Ahrens Will Offer Master Class Through Theatre Now

Tony Award-winning lyricist Lynn Ahrens will offer a Master Class on Monday, January 26th at 6:30pm as part of Theatre Now New York's Industry Nights. The evening will feature songs by 4 writing teams from TNNY's Musical Writers Lab including Thalia Ranjbar & Kat Cartusciello, Jonathan Keebler & Bob Kelly, RJ Christian & Cameron Reese, and recent Richard Rodgers Award winners AriDy Nox & Jacinth Greywoode. A wine and cheese reception will follow. Reservations can be made at tnny.org/industrynights.

Theatre Now's Industry Nights are an ongoing series of special events featuring experts in the field of musical theatre. Upcoming dates will include Master Classes with Andrew Lippa, Gretchen Cryer, Kait Kerrigan & Bree Lowdermilk, and more. These events are held in Midtown Manhattan and are free for Theatre Now members. Non-members can buy individual tickets or become a member to reserve tickets for the whole series. Reservations are required as space is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, go to tnny.org/industrynights.

Lynn Ahrens is a writer and lyricist who won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Ragtime, the revival of which is currently running at Lincoln Center. She also won the 2018 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical for her show Once On This Island. Other theatre includes Seussical, Anastasia, My Favorite Year, Rocky and more. She is an Emmy winner, proud Lily recipient, a two-time Academy Award nominee, and a four-time Grammy nominee. She serves on the Dramatists Guild Council and co-founded the DGF Fellows Program for Emerging Writers. In 2015, Ahrens and longtime collaborator Stephen Flaherty were inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.

Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development of new musicals primarily known for their annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. They also produce developmental readings and productions of new musicals and host the monthly Verse Intro Cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse in addition to their monthly Industry Nights. More information on all of their programming can be found at www.tnny.org.