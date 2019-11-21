Lucas Grabeel to Guest Star on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

The soundtrack for season one of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series reveals that one of the original stars of High School Musical will guest star on the new Disney+ series!

The 18th song on the track list for the first season is titled "Role of a Lifetime" and it is sung by series star Kate Reinders, who plays Miss Jenn, featuring Lucas Grabeel - aka Ryan Evans!

In an interview with TVLine a few weeks ago, executive producer Tim Federle hinted at the news saying, "Later in the season, we have a full fantasy number, which features a cameo from an original cast member."

Not much else is known about Grabeel's part in the episode, but it sounds like he will be playing iconic character in the fantasy number.

Make sure to keep watching High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to look out for Grabeel's cameo! New episodes drop every Friday on Disney+. The full soundtrack will drop January 10, 2020.





