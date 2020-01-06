Louise Reichlin & Dancers Present New York Premiere Of A JEWISH CHILD'S STORY

Celebrating 40 years of presenting soulful, imaginative dance that takes audience members on their own journey of self-discovery, Louise Reichlin & Dancers/ Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers bring an inspiring work to New York with dance and multimedia on Saturday and Sunday, January 11 and 12. Their performance on Saturday is from 9:30-10pm and on Sunday from 3:30-4pm. This is part of the Dance Managers Collective APAP Showcase, and this performance is free, opening its doors to the public.

A Jewish Child's Story, Part I: "A Dream -The Roses on My Wallpaper" is an autobiographical dance multimedia work of early dreams from a granddaughter of Jewish immigrants. An empowering as well as entertaining dance, it has archetypal and personal characters from the 40's, including Wonder Woman, K'ton ton, and a ballerina, and biblical figures from the story tellers own and other cultures including Rebekah at the Well, and Miriam with her cradle holding Moses. It is particularly relevant today with the immigration focus.

Part II, "Yellow Star," deals with research on the Holocaust about relatives never known. The work, created and written by Louise Reichlin, is a winner of the Bruce Geller Memorial Prize. This marks a New York premiere for the work, which was put on its theatrical feet funded in part by The National Endowment for the Arts and The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs by a grant called LA Stage Advance, where the company was given the Madrid Theater and a crew for a week to get photos and a video to help see the piece more clearly, and which also helped the company put together marketing materials. The moving work has now been presented in Las Vegas, where it had its world premiere, in Santa Barbara, Culver City, and in Los Angeles.

Louise Reichlin & Dancers / Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers in a free dance performance taking place on Saturday January 11 from 9:30-10:00 p.m. & Sunday January 12, 2020 from 3:30- 4:00 p.m. The Ailey Citygroup Theater, 405 W 55th Street, New York NY 10019. For information on this performance, call 213-458-3066 or go to https://LAChoreographersAndDancers.org. Reservations are not required.





